Much of the production of modern architecture on the American continent was based on the model of European architects who, with their works, projected the fundamental premises and ideas for modern living. These pillars of architecture were transferred and consequently adapted to the American territory, introducing, at the same time, their own characteristics according to the territorial, socio-cultural and economic context. 

We understand that good architecture is that which serves as a model for solving problems inherent to the discipline of architecture in general. This is why certain references that we consider today as "classics" are examples of good architectural practices that have been appropriated by other architects, taking the pertinent and necessary elements to achieve a result in accordance with the particular context. 

Classics and Good Architecture: Modern Housing on the American Continent 1930-1960 - Image 9 of 40
© Flavio Bragaia

At the same time, these works themselves become benchmarks for future generations. Considering the years that have passed since their construction, the architectural classics survive the passage of time without losing their relevance. In this way, they become exemplary works of the modern canon in America.

Classics and Good Architecture: Modern Housing on the American Continent 1930-1960 - Image 10 of 40
© Ken Maccown

We analyze housing as a fundamental program of the modern movement, both individual and collective. We are interested in the shift from the European debate to American production. In particular, the domestic sphere's redefinition brings innovative solutions in terms of spatiality and material exploration. The use of light, the flexible floor plan, the stripping of ornamentation, and the new relationship between privacy and intimacy, are just some of the formal operations that marked the production of the second half of the 20th century. The time frame coincides with the moment of greatest modern production on the American continent and runs from 1930 to 1960.

Modernist House da Rua Itápolis / Gregori Warchavchik

Classics and Good Architecture: Modern Housing on the American Continent 1930-1960 - Image 19 of 40
Cortesía de Modern Brazil Architecture
Classics and Good Architecture: Modern Housing on the American Continent 1930-1960 - Image 28 of 40
Classics and Good Architecture: Modern Housing on the American Continent 1930-1960 - Image 21 of 40
© Agustina Coulleri

Curutchet House / Le Corbusier

Classics and Good Architecture: Modern Housing on the American Continent 1930-1960 - Image 17 of 40
via ARQ+HIS
Classics and Good Architecture: Modern Housing on the American Continent 1930-1960 - Image 29 of 40
Classics and Good Architecture: Modern Housing on the American Continent 1930-1960 - Image 3 of 40
Bajo Licencia CC BY-SA 2.0. Image via Flickr Usuario: Júlia Risi

House on the Stream / Amancio Williams

Classics and Good Architecture: Modern Housing on the American Continent 1930-1960 - Image 14 of 40
© Javier Deyheralde
Classics and Good Architecture: Modern Housing on the American Continent 1930-1960 - Image 30 of 40
© Fabián Dejtiar
Classics and Good Architecture: Modern Housing on the American Continent 1930-1960 - Image 15 of 40
Bajo Licencia CC BY 2.5 AR. Image via Ministerio del Interior, Obras Públicas y Vivienda

Das Canoas House / Oscar Niemeyer 

Classics and Good Architecture: Modern Housing on the American Continent 1930-1960 - Image 7 of 40
via SkyscraperCity
Classics and Good Architecture: Modern Housing on the American Continent 1930-1960 - Image 31 of 40
Classics and Good Architecture: Modern Housing on the American Continent 1930-1960 - Image 18 of 40
via Flickr Usuario: Frank van Leersum

Farnsworth House / Mies van der Rohe

Classics and Good Architecture: Modern Housing on the American Continent 1930-1960 - Image 12 of 40
© Greg Robbins
Classics and Good Architecture: Modern Housing on the American Continent 1930-1960 - Image 32 of 40
Classics and Good Architecture: Modern Housing on the American Continent 1930-1960 - Image 13 of 40
Bajo licencia CC BY-SA 4.0. Image © Paul R. Burley

O´Gorman House / Juan O´Gorman

Classics and Good Architecture: Modern Housing on the American Continent 1930-1960 - Image 22 of 40
Cortesía de Museo Casa Estudio Diego Rivera
Classics and Good Architecture: Modern Housing on the American Continent 1930-1960 - Image 33 of 40
© Juan José Kochen + Ximena Rios-Zertuche
Classics and Good Architecture: Modern Housing on the American Continent 1930-1960 - Image 4 of 40
Cortesía de Museo Casa Estudio Diego Rivera

Glass House / Lina Bo Bardi

Classics and Good Architecture: Modern Housing on the American Continent 1930-1960 - Image 8 of 40
via Casas Brasileiras Wordpress
Classics and Good Architecture: Modern Housing on the American Continent 1930-1960 - Image 34 of 40
Classics and Good Architecture: Modern Housing on the American Continent 1930-1960 - Image 26 of 40
via Flickr Usuario: Maira Martines

Barragán House / Luis Barragán

Classics and Good Architecture: Modern Housing on the American Continent 1930-1960 - Image 24 of 40
Cortesía de Casa Luis Barragán
Classics and Good Architecture: Modern Housing on the American Continent 1930-1960 - Image 35 of 40
Classics and Good Architecture: Modern Housing on the American Continent 1930-1960 - Image 25 of 40
via Flickr Usuario: LrBln

Los Eucaliptus Building / Jorge Ferrari Hardoy + Juan Kurchan

Classics and Good Architecture: Modern Housing on the American Continent 1930-1960 - Image 5 of 40
Cortesía de Moderna Buenos Aires
Classics and Good Architecture: Modern Housing on the American Continent 1930-1960 - Image 37 of 40
Classics and Good Architecture: Modern Housing on the American Continent 1930-1960 - Image 23 of 40
Cortesía de Moderna Buenos Aires

Eduardo Guinle Park / Lucio Costa

Classics and Good Architecture: Modern Housing on the American Continent 1930-1960 - Image 27 of 40
© Nelson Kon
Classics and Good Architecture: Modern Housing on the American Continent 1930-1960 - Image 38 of 40
Classics and Good Architecture: Modern Housing on the American Continent 1930-1960 - Image 11 of 40
© Nelson Kon

Prefeito Mendes de Moraes Residential Complex (Pedregulho) / Affonso Eduardo Reidy

Classics and Good Architecture: Modern Housing on the American Continent 1930-1960 - Image 6 of 40
Cortesía de EAD/PUCV
Classics and Good Architecture: Modern Housing on the American Continent 1930-1960 - Image 39 of 40
Classics and Good Architecture: Modern Housing on the American Continent 1930-1960 - Image 2 of 40
Cortesía de Nabil Bonduki

This article is part of one of the ArchDaily Topics: What is good architecture?, introduced by our first book: The ArchDaily Guide to Good Architecture. Each month we explore a theme in depth through articles, interviews, news, and works. Learn more about our topics. And as always, ArchDaily values the contributions of our readers. If you would like to submit an article or a piece of work, please contact us.

