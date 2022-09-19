The Dedalo Minosse Award Recognizes Projects, Architects, and Clients

Save this picture! Winner project: Riqualificazione architettonica e funzionale del Capannone 18 nell’area Ex “Officine Reggiane”. Image Courtesy of Dedalo Minosse

The International Award for the Commission of Architecture “Dedalo Minosse” promoted the Italian association for professional Architects returns after three years on hold, to tribute worldwide architects. Firms like ODDO architects, Ryuichi Ashizawa, and The Kresge Foundation - Detroit are some of the winners for their promotion and contribution to the discipline. The Anniversary is also de 12th edition of the Dedalo Prize, which will be held From September 16 to October 2, 2022, in Vicenza, Italy. The event will host forums and workshops about and around the city, opening with the spectacular award ceremony at the iconic Teatro Olimpico, and continuing with a Multimedia exhibition at the Basilica Palladiana.

Save this picture! Winner project: SWALES JST Harrisburg Production Engineering Center / Ryuichi Ashizawa Architects & Associates in collaboration with Arcari + Iovino Architects. Image © Kaori Ichikawa

In collaboration with Regione Veneto and Comune di Vicenza, the 12th Dedalo Minosse International Prize edition recognize 4 main projects, their architects, and their clients. The winners are selected based on the final result, analyzing the project and constructive plan process, and giving special attention to who determines the success of the work: the architect and the client. In addition to the 4 awardees, the prize recognizes twenty clients from all around the world to receive the credit they deserve for contributing to architecture and to the promotion of their architects and their talent.

Save this picture! Winner project: CH house by ODDO architects - Lan Chi Obtulovicova Mai. Image Courtesy of Dedalo Minosse

The international Jury comprises top-notch architects such as the great Japanese architect Kengo Kuma, and David Basulto, founder, and editor-in-chief of Archdaily. Ryuichi Ashizawa Architects & Associates and its client Atsuhiro Nishimoto has been awarded the main prize for the SWALES JST Harrisburg Production Engineering Center. Other categories include 8 Special Prizes awarded by Institutions and Partners and 13 special mentions by the Jury. To see the complete list of winners and the 12th Dedalo Minosse edition agenda, visit the Dedalo Minosse official website.

Starting on September 17 and for over 2 weeks, architects and clients, builders, the press, administrators, entrepreneurs, and experts will debate with seminars, conferences, and interdisciplinary workshops open to the public, making the heart of the city beat through the voices of professionals, associations and, of course, of the institutions. In parallel, dozens of exemplary stories will be told in the catalog and in the great Multimedia Exhibition, set up inside the central hall of the Basilica Palladiana. The exhibition, which will include graphic tables, models, videos, and installations, will tell more than 60 different ways of conceiving architecture, those of the awarded clients and architects, recommended and published by the jury.

Save this picture! Winner project: CASA G by Alfredo Vanotti. Image Courtesy of Dedalo Minosse

Founded in 1997 in the City of Palladio, the city represents the tenacity of Italian architects. Venezia, a small city traditionally projected towards the world, is a hub where culture and enterprise are closely related. Historically, merchants and clients have played key roles in the city, and architecture is not the exception: There would have been no Andrea Palladio without his client Giangiorgio Trissino. Touched by the spirit of Venezia, Dedalo Minosse wants to make different skills and different professionals meet, because architecture, placed in between art and technicality, is not only the heritage of architects and urban planners but also of entrepreneurs, critics, economists, sociologists, and of artists in general.

The 25th Anniversary of The Dedalo Minosse Award comes along with the Procuratie Vecchie Restoration by David Chipperfield Architects completed this year and the installation of the Hanji House Pavilion by Stefano Boeri Architetti.