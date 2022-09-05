Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Brazilian Houses: 10 Residences With Natural Stone Façades

Brazilian Houses: 10 Residences With Natural Stone Façades

Save
Brazilian Houses: 10 Residences With Natural Stone Façades

Inherited from ancestral techniques, dealing with natural stone as a building material is, historically, linked more to the structure of a building than to the finishing stage. With the development of construction, natural stones as a structure were replaced by more efficient and cheaper systems, such as reinforced concrete or even metallic structures and structural masonry, opening space for the use of stones as finishes and coatings.

Brazilian Houses: 10 Residences With Natural Stone Façades - Image 1 of 12Brazilian Houses: 10 Residences With Natural Stone Façades - Image 2 of 12Brazilian Houses: 10 Residences With Natural Stone Façades - Image 7 of 12Brazilian Houses: 10 Residences With Natural Stone Façades - Image 6 of 12+ 12

While stones are mostly used in their polished form, covering floors, gables and benches in wet areas indoors, externally they are often used in their natural raw form to cover walls and walls. Easy to maintain and highly durable, raw natural stone is an interesting alternative for facades, as it adds texture and relief to surfaces. It can also be combined with wood, steel and glass to create visual contrasts in the architecture.

Check out a selection of ten Brazilian houses that use natural stones in their façades:

House of the Stones / mf+arquitetos

Save this picture!
Brazilian Houses: 10 Residences With Natural Stone Façades - Image 12 of 12
House of the Stones / mf+arquitetos. Image © Renato Moura

Tâmega House / Labcity

Save this picture!
Brazilian Houses: 10 Residences With Natural Stone Façades - Image 8 of 12
Tâmega House / Labcity. Image © Haruo Mikam

Residência das Pedras / Cuboverde Arquitetura Sustentável

Save this picture!
Brazilian Houses: 10 Residences With Natural Stone Façades - Image 2 of 12
Residência das Pedras / Cuboverde Arquitetura Sustentável. Image © Gabriel Guimarães

São João da Boa Vista House / Vão

Save this picture!
Brazilian Houses: 10 Residences With Natural Stone Façades - Image 5 of 12
São João da Boa Vista House / Vão. Image © Javier Agustin Rojas

Casa da Pedra / Arquitetare

Save this picture!
Brazilian Houses: 10 Residences With Natural Stone Façades - Image 6 of 12
Casa da Pedra / Arquitetare. Image © Eduardo Macarios

ATS HOUSE / Vicente Montano

Save this picture!
Brazilian Houses: 10 Residences With Natural Stone Façades - Image 9 of 12
ATS HOUSE / Vicente Montano. Image © Marcelo Donadussi

Casa ViFa / Studio Jordano Valota

Save this picture!
Brazilian Houses: 10 Residences With Natural Stone Façades - Image 11 of 12
Casa ViFa / Studio Jordano Valota. Image © Diego Viana

House Charqueadas / Rmk! Arquitetura

Save this picture!
Brazilian Houses: 10 Residences With Natural Stone Façades - Image 10 of 12
Tâmega House / Labcity. Image © Cristiano Bauce

Casa Zalszupin / Meireles+Pavan Arquitetura

Save this picture!
Brazilian Houses: 10 Residences With Natural Stone Façades - Image 7 of 12
Casa Zalszupin / Meireles+Pavan Arquitetura. Image © Fran Parente

Endless Horizon House / Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura

Save this picture!
Brazilian Houses: 10 Residences With Natural Stone Façades - Image 4 of 12
Endless Horizon House / Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura. Image © André Nazareth

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Giovana Martino
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Martino, Giovana. "Brazilian Houses: 10 Residences With Natural Stone Façades" [Casas brasileiras: 10 residências com fachada em pedra natural] 05 Sep 2022. ArchDaily. (Trans. Simões, Diogo) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/987917/brazilian-houses-10-residences-with-natural-stone-facades> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream