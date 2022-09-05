Brazilian Houses: 10 Residences With Natural Stone Façades

Save this picture! House of the Stones / mf+arquitetos. Image © Renato Moura

Inherited from ancestral techniques, dealing with natural stone as a building material is, historically, linked more to the structure of a building than to the finishing stage. With the development of construction, natural stones as a structure were replaced by more efficient and cheaper systems, such as reinforced concrete or even metallic structures and structural masonry, opening space for the use of stones as finishes and coatings.

While stones are mostly used in their polished form, covering floors, gables and benches in wet areas indoors, externally they are often used in their natural raw form to cover walls and walls. Easy to maintain and highly durable, raw natural stone is an interesting alternative for facades, as it adds texture and relief to surfaces. It can also be combined with wood, steel and glass to create visual contrasts in the architecture.

Check out a selection of ten Brazilian houses that use natural stones in their façades:

House of the Stones / mf+arquitetos. Image © Renato Moura

Tâmega House / Labcity. Image © Haruo Mikam

Residência das Pedras / Cuboverde Arquitetura Sustentável. Image © Gabriel Guimarães

São João da Boa Vista House / Vão. Image © Javier Agustin Rojas

Casa da Pedra / Arquitetare. Image © Eduardo Macarios

ATS HOUSE / Vicente Montano. Image © Marcelo Donadussi

Casa ViFa / Studio Jordano Valota. Image © Diego Viana

Tâmega House / Labcity. Image © Cristiano Bauce

Casa Zalszupin / Meireles+Pavan Arquitetura. Image © Fran Parente