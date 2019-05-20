World
House Charqueadas / Rmk! Arquitetura, © Cristiano Bauce
  • Architects

    Rmk! Arquitetura

  • Location

    Centro, Brazil

  • Category

    Houses

  • Lead Architects

    Otávio Zanotta Riemke / Pedro Borges Osório / Isabella Pereira Garcia

  • Area

    596.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Cristiano Bauce
Text description provided by the architects. Built on an area of 2,378.48 m², the house “Charqueadas”, has a single floor program divided into three formal units of different materialities: social areas are housed under a 42-meter concrete slab; intimate areas within a volume covered by movable wood panels; and service areas protected by volume covered by natural stone.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
The social and intimate areas are related orthogonally, seeking integration with the garden and maximum insolation. The volume of the service area is oriented to the front part of the house, with few openings, which provides privacy and discretion, integrating the house with its surroundings.

Internal patios, created from the subtraction of the main formal units, complement the insolation of the rooms and allow the best views of the internal routes of the building.

