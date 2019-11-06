World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Labcity
  6. 2019
  7. Tâmega House / Labcity

Tâmega House / Labcity

Save this project
Tâmega House / Labcity

© Haruo Mikami © Haruo Mikami © Haruo Mikami © Haruo Mikami + 35

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses  · 
Brasília, Brazil
  • Architects: Labcity
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 320.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Haruo Mikami
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Talentus Esquadrias

  • Architect in charge

    Gustavo Ribeiro

  • Other Participants

    Engenheiro Iberê Pinheiro de Oliveira
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Haruo Mikami
© Haruo Mikami

Text description provided by the architects. This project was elaborated from the utilization of an existing stone masonry structure on the site that had orchids cultivation as original purpose. The existing stone walls established the arrangement of the floor plan around a lowered courtyard that suits as an extension of the living room, which glass sliding doors can be opened to provide a full integration between the internal and external space. This courtyard is defined on two sides by the building, on one side by a concrete bench and a concrete retaining wall and on the other side by a reflecting pool.

Save this picture!
© Haruo Mikami
© Haruo Mikami
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
© Haruo Mikami
© Haruo Mikami

In order to build the first floor, it was chosen a thin steel structure placed among a set of adult trees (almond and cedar) that has grown around the existing stone masonry structure. Being delimited by the perimeter of the original structure, the new building was positioned exactly on the empty space among the set of existing trees, which provides a natural filter of the sunlight, regulating the luminosity and the internal temperature of the building.

Save this picture!
© Haruo Mikami
© Haruo Mikami
Save this picture!
North Façade
North Façade
Save this picture!
© Haruo Mikami
© Haruo Mikami

The first floor has glass façades with sliding doors that allows a great amount of cross-ventilation aiming a high environmental comfort level. The transparency of the façades provides a closer connection between the user and the local flora and fauna (sagui monkeys and many bird species). The living room of the first floor is surrounded by vegetation on three sides.

Save this picture!
© Haruo Mikami
© Haruo Mikami

The stairs connect the ground floor with the first floor and the roof, from where you can see Brasília’s city plan and the Monumental Axis. Besides the stone masonry, kept in its original state and layout with few changes, the steel structure and the glass façades, the materials used in the building include a granite flooring on the ground floor and an ipê wood flooring on the first floor. The ceiling was made with kumarú wood, as well as the countertop and the kitchen finishes.

Save this picture!
© Haruo Mikami
© Haruo Mikami

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Labcity
Office

Products:

Wood Steel Stone

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "Tâmega House / Labcity" [Casa Tâmega / Labcity] 06 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. Peixoto Almeida, Amanda) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/927860/tamega-house-labcity/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream