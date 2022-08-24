BIG Unveils Design for New Education Campus on the Island of Esbjerg, Denmark

Bjarke Ingels Group has unveiled the vision for the Masterplan Esbjerg Strand, which will form the framework for a campus environment that aims to bring a new approach to education. The Education Esbjerg project will accommodate an innovative educational platform that rethinks the traditional education system in the country. BIG’s concept is to recreate an entire city in one building. Education and development will create a frame of life for the new communities, while the island will welcome a varied array of functions to create a sustainable, human-centered ecosystem.

The project redesigns a previous masterplan of 15,000 square meters, which proposed a standardized solution, not adapted to the environmental conditions of the coastline. The new masterplan has a slightly reduced footprint, 13,700 square meters. The volume is distributed along the perimeter of the island, thus freeing up the center for a large park, an area protected from the wind and noise. The lush park defines the character of the inner courtyard, creating contrast between the industrial harbor and the calm environment of the campus. The outer side of the perimeter allows views of the water, the harbor, marina, and lagune.

The perimeter block started out as a seven-story building, but the height has been adjusted so that the geometry is optimized for minimal noise from the adjacent harbor, optimized wind conditions on the ground and on the roof, maximized sun exposure, and views from the building. The continuous volume has the advantage of offering everybody views of either the inner park or the sea. The roof is planned to become a continuous rooftop garden, with a one-kilometer pathway that follows the roof’s undulating geometry and topography. The base of the building is raised by seven meters to protect the campus from floods.

The project is based on sustainable construction principles. The goal of the masterplan is to achieve 11 out of the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals, including quality of education, affordable and clean energy, reduced inequalities, clean water and sanitation, and sustainable cities and communities. The campus will feature site-powered renewable energy, reduced CO2 emissions and it aims to enhance biodiversity and habitats for local species.