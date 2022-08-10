Rome to Undergo an Ecological Transition by 2050 Through an Initiative Led by Stefano Boeri

Save this picture! Roma. Image Courtesy of Stefano Boeri Architetti

In line with the United Nations agenda of climate neutrality by 2050, the Rome City Council has announced the establishment of a Laboratory titled “Laboratorio Roma050 – il Futuro della Metropoli Mondo", a project proposed and led by Italian architect Stefano Boeri, which aims to draw up an ecological vision for Rome in 2050. The urban regeneration project consists of 12 young architects and urban planners under the age of 35, along with 4 renowned architects as mentors, who collectively have specific experience in terms of studies and research regarding the Italian capital.

+ 5

In line with the United Nations agenda for 2030 and that of climate neutrality for 2050, the Roma2050 Laboratory will produce a series of scenarios that will initiate and guide public urban regeneration policies and the choices that will affect the Jubilee in 2025 and the challenges of Expo 2030. Stefano Boeri was appointed to coordinate the Laboratory and ecological transition of the Italian capital, a notion that the architect describes as "an undertaking to bring together the ideas, studies and knowledge that currently exist regarding Rome and its extraordinary historical and geographical characteristics in the light of an ecological transition that sees the great metropolises of the planet in the foreground".

Save this picture! Wonderwoods Tower. Image Courtesy of Stefano Boeri Architetti

Roma2050 will last 18 months and will be implemented in a number of different phases scheduled to be in line with the various events planned for the city, such as the 2025 Jubilee, the 2030 Expo, and the United Nations Agenda in 2030 and climate neutrality by 2050. The selected young architects will be assisted by 4 internationally renowned mentors from different scientific and disciplinary fields, such as archaeology, ecology, urban sociology, climate activism and urban economics.

Save this picture! Roma. Image Courtesy of Stefano Boeri Architetti

Laboratorio Roma2050 will be a valuable tool that will help us to provide an integrated vision for the many urban regeneration actions launched with the essential involvement of universities, research centres and professional associations active in this sector. Thanks to the work of young architects and urban planners, and through the close and constant dialogue with all those involved in the sector, this Laboratory will give a considerable boost of ideas to the construction of an avant-garde urban model, clearly focused on ecological transition and the safeguarding of the area. -- Roberto Gualtieri, Mayor of Rome

Save this picture! Città del Sole / Labics. Image © Marco Cappelletti

In an exclusive interview with ArchDaily which took place during the inauguration of the Trudo Tower, Stefano Boeri’s first social housing project, the architect explained how people now have a strong demand for a new proximity to nature. Since Boeri has been working on projects across the planet to build whole ecosystems rather than just green facades, he highlighted the need to redefine people's relationship with nature, especially in condensed cities.