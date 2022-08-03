ODA Unveils Residential Tower on New York City’s Billionaire Row

Save this picture! 126 East 57th street by ODA. Image © Brick Visual

Construction has begun at 126 East 57th street, a project designed by architecture office ODA, with interiors designed by Gambellini Sheppard. On 57th street, a copper mirrored gateway leads residents through the 6-story atrium and toward the 28-story residential tower. The site spans the width of a city block from 56th to 57th street and the proposed tower measures 175,000 square feet, complete with private outdoor terraces for every unit, as the pixelated cast-in-place concrete façade recesses at irregular intervals.

The geometry of the site allowed ODA to create multiple amenity experiences for the residents. The ecosystem relies on a network of interconnected and intimate areas dispersed throughout the building, allowing residents to experience a variety of spaces for relaxation and exploration. This system aims to foster a sense of community in the building and to enrich the resident experience.

The amenity package is planned to begin on the two sublevels, which include an exercise room, sports court, indoor swimming pool, sauna, and steam rooms. The second floor contains an intimate private lounge area and kitchen, offering residents an alternative study or workspace, connected to the courtyard. The outdoor spaces feature a kid’s playground area, a communal greenhouse, and an outdoor cinema amphitheater overlooking the main entrance. The upper floors accommodate socializing and entertaining spaces, like the party room with a prep kitchen or the large covered terrace with a bar and private cabanas.

This building brings a human scale, playfulness, and visual interest to this upscale corridor of 57th Street. As New York City slowly transforms Midtown East into a residential destination, we strive to offer a contemporary outlook for the tastemakers and young professional buyers who value high design. - Eran Chen, Founder and Executive Director of ODA

ODA is a New York-based office working across various scales and typologies. Recently construction began at another residential building by ODA, the ZETA development in Buenos Aires. The architecture office has also revealed the design for a Duo of Residential Towers n Fort Lauderdale,US, and for “Era”, Manhattan's largest residential cantilever building.