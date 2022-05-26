ODA Reveals Design for a Duo of Residential Towers in Fort Lauderdale, United States

New York-based architecture studio ODA has revealed the design of Ombelle, a duo of residential towers in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The two 43-story buildings will accommodate 1,100 rental units, completed with amenities and retail spaces. At the base of the building, an urban plaza connects the development to its neighboring area and Flanger Village. The Ombelle complex is ODA's second large-scale residential project in Fort Lauderdale. The first one, the Kushner tower, is located in the same district.

The shape of the two towers, stepping away from each other as they rise, optimizes views and access to natural light for the apartments. The outer shell of terraces varying in depth, length, and arrangement creates a vibration of the façade. The staggered outdoor balconies and gardens define the image of the towers and give each apartment a particular visual identity.

A double-height colonnade marks the perimeter of the building, connecting it to the urban plaza. This creates a more enjoyable transition between outdoor and indoor spaces. As a response to the active neighborhood, the ground floor offers 11,000 square feet of commercial spaces for retail and restaurants with access to open-air seating areas.

The 1.5 million square feet building is designed to offer the residents a robust amenity package, measuring 75,000 square feet. The large lobby welcomes the tenants and visitors with seating and lounge areas. Outdoor spaces include two pools, a garden, and an outdoor bar area. The building is also equipped with a library, a private dining room, spa, and sports facilities like a gym, spin room, and dance and yoga studios.

The neighboring Flanger Village, located in downtown Fort Lauderdale, was once a neglected warehouse and residential district. Since the early 2000s, the area has undergone a significant urban renewal process, and it is now recognized as one of the most appreciated districts in the city. The other project in the area designed by ODA brings together a diverse mixed-use program across the first ten floors. It is topped by an all-inclusive residential program, rising another 48 levels.

ODA is a New York-based office working across various scales and typologies. Recently construction began at another residential building by ODA, the ZETA development in Buenos Aires. The architecture firm has also launched the Beyond the street project - Reimagining the flower district, an urban vision for the future of the streets of New York.