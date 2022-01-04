ODA Unveils Design of South Florida's Tallest Residential Building

ODA New York has revealed the design of "300 West Broward Blvd", its new residential tower in Fort Lauderdale, South of Florida. The 38-storey tower, which marks the firm's first project in that region, will serve as an urban gateway in the heart of the city, bringing together a diverse mixed-use program across 10 floors, topped by an all-inclusive residential program that will become an new landmark to the area's growing skyline.

The main podium, which includes the first 10 floors of the structure, features 956 units and 23,752 sq.ft of ground level used as commercial spaces. The project sits within the commercial and cultural corridor of Fort Lauderdale's riverfront, serving as the junction of the downtown area, residential neighborhoods, civic attractions, and public transportation hubs. The design of the commercial unit creates a connection with the site through covered outdoor spaces and pedestrian routes to neighboring blocks.

The southwest corner of the structure is slightly elevated to create a welcoming plaza that guides pedestrians towards the main roads of the adjacent museum and the Broward Center for the Performing Arts. Another plaza is situated on Nugent Avenue, creating a welcoming entry space for people coming from Brightline and Las Olas. Both plazas are connected at the ground floor, forming an expansive covered pedestrian space that will be lined with retail facilities used all year-round. The top of the podium features an outdoor amenity deck with sunset and sunrise pools, landscaping, recreational areas, pergolas, and cabanas, whereas the interior features a lounge, library, and a fitness center.

The residential units begin on the 11th floor, rising up 48 floors, where the last two floors of the towers include penthouse loft units. The podium is separated into two towers, strategically positioned at the two highly visible corners of the site, one at the northwest corner of West Broward Boulevard and Southwest 4th Avenue and one at the southeast corner of Nugent Avenue. The orientation and positioning of both masses gives residents the best views the site, as well as creates an elegantly sculpted structure across the city’s skyline. The space between the towers creates balconies and viewing platforms throughout the building, bringing in ample natural light and air for all units.

The structure uses post-tensioned concrete slabs supported by concrete cores and columns. The façade of the building is made of a window wall system with floor to ceiling glass, along with stucco panel walls. The inner façades of the towers are lined with stucco panels, whereas the podium parking garage is lined with perforated metal panels and complemented with lush greenery.