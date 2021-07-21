ODA Designs New York's Largest Residential Cantilever in Manhattan

ODA New York have released images of their newest project "Era", Manhattan's largest residential cantilever building. Located in the Upper West Side, the 20-storey condo features a striking 50-foot cantilever structure and the neighborhood's only rooftop pool. The project’s unique cantilever design allows for more expansive views as it ascends, wide common spaces, grand residences, and a rooftop recreational space.

The building facade is clad with limestone, and is made of off-set geometries layered in three-floor increments, giving off a triple-height frame. Most residential units have corner orientations, providing panoramic views for each house.

Era is located at 251 West 91st Street, and offers 57 residences with two- to five-bedroom homes, ranging between 1,252 to 3,524 square feet. The building is designed by ODA and developed by Adam America Real Estate and Northlink Capital.

Recently, ODA launched its latest project Beyond the street- Reimagining the flower district. It is an urban vision for the future of the streets of New York, and proposes to transform a city block from the outside in, altering the pedestrian experience and introducing new zoning changes that would give landowners air rights or tax credits in exchange for handing over their inner courtyards to be transformed into public/private spaces.

The architecture firm has also designed the largest affordable housing project in NYC, titled Hunter’s Point South. The master-planned, mixed-use and mixed-income community, park, school, and playground, situated along the East River in Long Island City, Queens, brings 1,194 rental units and a new park to Long Island City waterfront.