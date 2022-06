Save this picture! House of The Yellow Ipê / Leo Romano. Photo: © Edgard César

Being square sucks! At least, that's what the trends of 2022 tell us. The report carried out by Pinterest points out the curved design as the future of decoration, whether in objects or even from architecture. For that reason, we looked for Brazilian residential projects that trace curved walls in their designs. The reasons are the most varied and the results offer a unique composition: as an architectural party, to contrast with the orthogonality of other walls or to create unique spaces.

+ 21

Below, see eleven houses that bring curved walls into their designs.

Save this picture! Asa House / Bernardes Arquitetura. Photo: © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Save this picture! Yugen House / Studio Gabriel Bordin. Photo: © Denilson Machado / Estúdio MCA

Save this picture! House of The Yellow Ipê / Leo Romano. Photo: © Edgard César

Save this picture! Sapucaí-Mirim House / APBA – Arquiteto Paulo Bastos e Associados. Photo: © Daniel Ducci

Save this picture! Pacheco Leão AL Residence / Ateliê de Arquitetura. Photo: © André Nazareth

Save this picture! Casa Boipeba / daarchitectes. Photo: © Michel Rey Photographe

Save this picture! Planar House / Studio MK27 - Marcio Kogan + Lair Reis. Photo: © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Save this picture! Residência em Gonçalves / André Vainer Arquitetos. Photo: © Tuca Reinés

Save this picture! Casa Vila Pinhal / Alexandre Faccin. Photo: © Favaro Jr.

Save this picture! House for H / Atelier Kohlmann Lorentz. Photo: © Marcelo Donadussi