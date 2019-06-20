World
  House of The Yellow Ipê / Leo Romano

House of The Yellow Ipê / Leo Romano

  20 June, 2019
  Curated by Matheus Pereira
House of The Yellow Ipê / Leo Romano
© Edgard César
© Edgard César

© Edgard César

© Edgard César
© Edgard César

Text description provided by the architects. The residence located in the Residencial Aldeia do Vale in Goiânia, had a centennial Ipê Ama-relo as the main element for the definition of the architectural party. In the longilineal terrain, of 25m of the front by 100m of depth, the access to the house takes place by a catwalk that takes us to the main entrance.

© Edgard César
© Edgard César
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Edgard César
© Edgard César

When you cross the portico, the house reveals itself without details: the whole social part integrates with the leisure and emphasizes the amplitude and usability of the spaces. From the other side, the circulation leads to the rooms guaranteeing privacy to the intimate sector.

© Edgard César
© Edgard César

Special attention to the volumetry in which the wall of the circulation circumvents the yellow Ipê and creates an office. See also that a curved slab makes the transition between social and intimate environments. Ipe House: home to be happy!

© Edgard César
© Edgard César

Leo Romano
