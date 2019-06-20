House of The Yellow Ipê / Leo Romano

+ 33

Architects Leo Romano

Location Residencial Aldeia do Vale, Brazil

Category Houses

Area 482.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Edgard César

Text description provided by the architects. The residence located in the Residencial Aldeia do Vale in Goiânia, had a centennial Ipê Ama-relo as the main element for the definition of the architectural party. In the longilineal terrain, of 25m of the front by 100m of depth, the access to the house takes place by a catwalk that takes us to the main entrance.

When you cross the portico, the house reveals itself without details: the whole social part integrates with the leisure and emphasizes the amplitude and usability of the spaces. From the other side, the circulation leads to the rooms guaranteeing privacy to the intimate sector.

Special attention to the volumetry in which the wall of the circulation circumvents the yellow Ipê and creates an office. See also that a curved slab makes the transition between social and intimate environments. Ipe House: home to be happy!