Balance Between Shape and Construction: Getting to Know the Work of Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados

Residência Sahy / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados. Foto © André Mortatti

Founded in 1997, the São Paulo architecture firm Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados began with a partnership between Vinicius Andrade and Marcelo Morettin, which later included the architects Marcelo Maia Rosa and Renata Andrulis. Today, the office has more than two decades of history and a wide range of activities.

Working on different scales and projects of a very varied nature, the firm works in both the public and private sectors and seeks a balance between form and construction. Without surrendering to the limitations of legal and budgetary factors and responding to the demands of the project and customers, the office seeks to transform simple constructive solutions and conventional materials into quality spaces. Also, buildings that integrate and add to the urban fabric, without losing the appreciation for inventiveness, innovation and architectural quality.

Its production over more than 20 years of existence adds contemporary architectural references to the Brazilian modernist heritage, highlighting local traditions while creating its own language with current traits. In addition to the constructive concern, the office's projects bring technique as a primordial element, taking care of thermal and acoustic comfort without losing sight of the importance of experimentation and innovation, exploring different covering techniques, skins, louvers and other elements that give identity to each project.

The office has been accumulating awards and publications since 1998, such as the 2019 IABsp “Edificação Institucional” Award, for the IMPA – National Institute of Pure and Applied Mathematics – project. It also received an honorable mention at the LafargeHolcim Latin America Regional Award for the same project. In addition, it was a finalist for the 2018 Mies Crown Hall Americas Award for the Moreira Salles Institute project at Paulista Avenue. The following is a selection of office projects:

Edifício POP+ / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados. Image © Nelson Kon

Residência TR / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados. Image © Nelson Kon

Residência CJ / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados. Image © Nelson Kon

Projeto de arquitetura para a 34a Bienal de Arte de São Paulo / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados. Image © Pedro Kok

Biblioteca Santa Cruz / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados . Image © André Scarpa

Instituto Moreira Salles / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados. Image © Nelson Kon

Instituto de Pesquisas da Santa Casa / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados. Image © Nelson Kon

Edifício Fidalga / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados . Image © Nelson Kon

Edifício Elevo (Pavão) / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados. Image © Maíra Acayaba