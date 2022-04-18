We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Balance Between Shape and Construction: Getting to Know the Work of Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados

Balance Between Shape and Construction: Getting to Know the Work of Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados

Save this article
Balance Between Shape and Construction: Getting to Know the Work of Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados

Founded in 1997, the São Paulo architecture firm Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados began with a partnership between Vinicius Andrade and Marcelo Morettin, which later included the architects Marcelo Maia Rosa and Renata Andrulis. Today, the office has more than two decades of history and a wide range of activities.

Instituto Moreira Salles / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados. Image © Nelson KonResidência CJ / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados. Image © Nelson KonEdifício Elevo (Pavão) / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados. Image © Maíra AcayabaBiblioteca Santa Cruz / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados . Image © André Scarpa+ 13

Working on different scales and projects of a very varied nature, the firm works in both the public and private sectors and seeks a balance between form and construction. Without surrendering to the limitations of legal and budgetary factors and responding to the demands of the project and customers, the office seeks to transform simple constructive solutions and conventional materials into quality spaces. Also, buildings that integrate and add to the urban fabric, without losing the appreciation for inventiveness, innovation and architectural quality.

Its production over more than 20 years of existence adds contemporary architectural references to the Brazilian modernist heritage, highlighting local traditions while creating its own language with current traits. In addition to the constructive concern, the office's projects bring technique as a primordial element, taking care of thermal and acoustic comfort without losing sight of the importance of experimentation and innovation, exploring different covering techniques, skins, louvers and other elements that give identity to each project.

The office has been accumulating awards and publications since 1998, such as the 2019 IABsp “Edificação Institucional” Award, for the IMPA – National Institute of Pure and Applied Mathematics – project. It also received an honorable mention at the LafargeHolcim Latin America Regional Award for the same project. In addition, it was a finalist for the 2018 Mies Crown Hall Americas Award for the Moreira Salles Institute project at Paulista Avenue. The following is a selection of office projects:

Pop+ Building

Save this picture!
Edifício POP+ / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados. Image © Nelson Kon
Edifício POP+ / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados. Image © Nelson Kon

T.R. House

Save this picture!
Residência TR / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados. Image © Nelson Kon
Residência TR / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados. Image © Nelson Kon

C.J. House

Save this picture!
Residência CJ / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados. Image © Nelson Kon
Residência CJ / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados. Image © Nelson Kon

Architecture Project for the 34th Bienal de Arte de São Paulo

Save this picture!
Projeto de arquitetura para a 34a Bienal de Arte de São Paulo / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados. Image © Pedro Kok
Projeto de arquitetura para a 34a Bienal de Arte de São Paulo / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados. Image © Pedro Kok

Santa Cruz Library

Save this picture!
Biblioteca Santa Cruz / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados . Image © André Scarpa
Biblioteca Santa Cruz / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados . Image © André Scarpa

Moreira Salles Institute

Save this picture!
Instituto Moreira Salles / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados. Image © Nelson Kon
Instituto Moreira Salles / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados. Image © Nelson Kon

Instituto de Pesquisas da Santa Casa

Save this picture!
Instituto de Pesquisas da Santa Casa / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados. Image © Nelson Kon
Instituto de Pesquisas da Santa Casa / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados. Image © Nelson Kon

Fidalga Building

Save this picture!
Edifício Fidalga / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados . Image © Nelson Kon
Edifício Fidalga / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados . Image © Nelson Kon

Edifício Elevo (Pavão)

Save this picture!
Edifício Elevo (Pavão) / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados. Image © Maíra Acayaba
Edifício Elevo (Pavão) / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados. Image © Maíra Acayaba

FS House

Save this picture!
Residência FS / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados. Image © Nelson Kon
Residência FS / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados. Image © Nelson Kon

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Giovana Martino
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Martino, Giovana. "Balance Between Shape and Construction: Getting to Know the Work of Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados" [Equilíbrio entre forma e construção: conhecendo a obra de Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados] 18 Apr 2022. ArchDaily. (Trans. Simões, Diogo) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/979983/balance-between-shape-and-construction-getting-to-know-the-work-of-andrade-morettin-arquitetos-associados> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream