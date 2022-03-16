BIG Reveals Design of Treetop Hotel Room Wrapped in Bird Nests

Save this picture! Courtesy of Bjarke Ingels Group

BIG revealed the design for a treetop hotel room wrapped in 350 bird houses created for the Treehotel in Lapland, Sweden. Designed in collaboration with ornithologist Ulf Ohman, the 34 square-metre Biosphere room seeks to enhance the surrounding biosphere by providing a habitat for local birds while allowing guests to be immersed in the surrounding forest. The project is the latest addition to the hotel's series of individually designed rooms created by some of Scandinavia's most renowned architects, such as Snøhetta, Rintala Eggerstsson, and Tham & Videgard.

Courtesy of Bjarke Ingels Group

BIG's take on the Treehotel cabin aims to strengthen the local biosphere and help curb the decrease in bird population. "Inventories in Norrbotten County […] show that a number of different bird populations are decreasing. Forestry has led to a reduced number of natural holes in trees where breeding birds nest. The installation of bird nests is, therefore, an important measure to take", says Swedish ornithologist Ulf Ohman.

Courtesy of Bjarke Ingels Group

We designed our addition to the Treehotel - the Biosphere - to create a unique experience for hotel guests. which takes inspiration from the qualities of the surrounding forest and absorbs them into the interior. The ecological response is the driver behind the architectural expression. - Joao Albuquerque, architect and Partner at BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group

The cabin is accessed via a suspended bridge running from the ground to the treetop structure. The bird nests enveloping the glass-clad cabin vary in size according to bird types. The dark interior directs the guests' attention outwards, and a roof terrace allows for panoramic views of the forest. The project is set for completion in May.

Courtesy of Bjarke Ingels Group

Partner-in-Charge: Bjarke Ingels, João Albuquerque

Project Leader: Geoffrey Eberle, Angel Barreno Gutiérrez

Project Architect: Francisco Abajo Duran

Team: Eszter Olah, Ragna Nordstrom, Pawel Marjanski

Collaborators: Ulf Öhman, Chairman of the Norrbotten Ornithological Association, Ateljé Lyktan, Vittjärvshus