New Renders Reveal Interiors of OMA's Eagle + West Towers in Brooklyn

As OMA New York / Jason Long's Greenpoint Landing residential towers near completion, new renders have been released that showcase the amenities, interior spaces, and landscape of the project. Built at the northern part of Brooklyn where Newton Creek and the East River intersect, the Eagle + West Towers feature 745 units of mixed-income housing, 8,600 sq. ft. of retail space, along with recreational amenities such as a pool, lounge, gym, workshops, and test kitchen.

The towers are set to expand an acre beyond the existing esplanade, creating a new section of public waterfront that overlooks the Manhattan skyline. All retail space are allocated along the ground floor to help activate the new gateways to the Greenpoint waterfront. Amenities and public programs are organized within a bridge-like structure, which links the two towers together and provide a panoramic view of Manhattan and the waterfront.

The towers' distinct shape comes from the fact that the structures are built in an area zoned for a maximum floor plate of 11,000 sq.ft. The architects reduced the towers’ footprints to allow for maximum open space between them, and then expanded and contracted floors within the towers for maximum efficiency. The taller tower increases in height and widens toward the east, while the shorter one widens towards the bottom, creating a series of terraces that gradually angle away from the adjacent towers and meet the waterfront promenade towards the North.

Greenpoint Landing is a 22-acre residential site developed by Park Tower Group. The master plan includes almost 5,500 residential units, 1,400 of which are affordable houses, a new pre-kindergarten through 8th grade public school, and four acres of public open space. The interior spaces and landscape of the Eagle + West Towers are designed by Marmol Radziner.

