7 Finalists Announced for the EU Mies Award 2022

Save this picture! Railway Farm by Grand Huit and Melanie Drevet Paysagiste. Image © Myr Muratet

The European Commission and the Mies van der Rohe Foundation have announced the 7 finalists that will compete for the 2022 European Union Prize for Contemporary Architecture – Mies van der Rohe Award. The finalists include 5 projects in the Architecture category and 2 in the Emerging Architecture category, all of which "encourage and become models and references for local city policies". The winners will be announced in April 2022 and the Award ceremony will take place in May 2022.

The original list of nominees featured 532 projects completed between October 2018 and April 2021 in 41 countries, that "highlight the opportunities and the trends of today’s architecture in the European territory", focusing on Social Inclusion, Sustainability and Circularity, and Aesthetic Research. Earlier this year, the European Commission and the Mies van der Rohe Foundation announced the 40 shortlisted projects, featuring 9 collective housing projects, 7 cultural functions, 6 mixed-use, 6 educational facilities, 4 urban planning works, 2 sports and recreation constructions, 1 commercial, 1 hospitality, 1 industrial, 1 landscape, 1 office, and 1 social welfare.

Save this picture! Enrico Fermi School by BDR Bureau. Image © Simone Bossi

The quality of the built environment and the need for care in developing this built environment needs to be communicated very broadly: to the public of course, but also to decision makers. More than ever, we need to convey the way we want to live in our cities, and discuss it with decision makers in a transdisciplinary way that includes the civic engagement of society and those who will take part in the designing and thinking of communities. -- Francesca Ferguson, Jury member, journalist and curator

Architecture Category

85 Social Housing Units in Cornellà by peris+toral.arquitectes / Spain

Save this picture! 85 Social Housing Units by peris+toral.arquitectes. Image © José Hevia

Frizz 23 by Deadline (Britta Jürgens + Matthew Griffin) / Germany



Save this picture! Frizz23 by Deadline (Britta Jürgens + Matthew Griffin). Image © Matthew Griffin

Railway Farm by Grand Huit and Melanie Drevet Paysagiste / France

Save this picture! Railway Farm by Grand Huit and Melanie Drevet Paysagiste. Image © Guillaume Bontemps

Town House, Kingston University by Grafton Architects / United Kingdom

Save this picture! Town House - Kingston University by Grafton Architects. Image © Dennis Gilbert

Z33 House for Contemporary Art, Design and Architecture by Francesca Torzo / Belgium

Save this picture! Z33 House for Contemporary Art, Design and Architecture by Francesca Torzo. Image Courtesy of Francesca Torzo architects

Emerging Architecture Category

Enrico Fermi School by BDR bureau / Italy

Save this picture! Enrico Fermi School by BDR Bureau. Image © Simone Bossi

La Borda - Cooperative Housing by Lacol / Spain

Save this picture! La Borda - Cooperative Housing by Lacol. Image © Institut Municipal de l'Habitatge i Rehabilitació de Barcelona

The jury consists of Tatiana Bilbao, Francesca Ferguson, Mia Hägg, Triin Ojari, Georg Pendl, Spiros Pengas and Marcel Smets.