40 Shortlisted Projects Announced for the EU Mies Award 2022

The European Commission and the Mies van der Rohe Foundation have announced the 40 shortlisted works that will compete for the 2022 European Union Prize for Contemporary Architecture – Mies van der Rohe Award. The shortlist featured projects built across 18 different European countries, with Spain, Austria, and France topping the list with 5 entries each. The winners will be announced in April 2022 and the Award ceremony will take place in May 2022.
The original list of nominees featured 532 projects completed between October 2018 and April 2021 in 41 countries, that "highlight the opportunities and the trends of today’s architecture in the European territory", focusing on Social Inclusion, Sustainability and Circularity, and Aesthetic Research. Among the 40 projects, collective housing was the most represented program with 9 works, followed by 7 cultural functions, 6 mixed-use, 6 educational facilities, 4 urban planning works, 2 sports and recreation constructions, 1 commercial, 1 hospitality, 1 industrial, 1 landscape, 1 office, and 1 social welfare.
The jury, which consists of Tatiana Bilbao, Francesca Ferguson, Mia Hägg, Triin Ojari, Georg Pendl, Spiros Pengas and Marcel Smets, explained how "the current pressing paradigm shift is the achievement of equity and democracy through inclusion and acceptance of diversity", focusing on architectural sustainability and how constructing new buildings nowadays must envision their next life.
Read on to discover the 40 shortlisted projects.
Austria
Atelierhaus C.21 by Werner Neuwirth
Gleis 21 - We Bring the Village to the City by einsszueins arkitektur
New Gallery and Casemates / New Bastion by Bevk Perovic arhitekti
Revitalization of a Town House by mia2 ARCHITEKTUR
School Campus Neustift by fasch&fuchs.architekten
Belgium
Melopee Multipurpose School Building by Xaveer De Geyter Architects
Z33 House for Contemporary Art, Design and Architecture by Francesca Torzo
Czech Republic
Prague Eyes - Riverfront Revitalisation by Petr Janda / brainwork
Denmark
Wadden Sea Centre by Dorte Mandrup A/S
Finland
Helsinki Olympic Stadium Refurbishment and Extension by K2S Architects Ltd and Arkkitehdit NRT
Tikkurila Church and Housing by OOPEAA Office for Peripheral Architecture
France
Nursery and Primary School by Atelier Julien Boidot
Pierres Blanches Cultural Centre by RAUM
Railway Farm by Grand Huit and Melanie Drevet Paysagiste
Student Residence and Reversible Car Park by BAUKUNST and BRUTHER
Vertical Farm by ilimelgo and Secousses Architectes
Germany
Frizz 23 by Deadline (Britta Jürgens + Matthew Griffin)
Housing Rack / Pre-fab House in Berlin by FAR frohn&rojas
Neue Nationalgalerie by David Chipperfield Architects
Greece
Dexamenes Seaside Hotel by K-Studio
Italy
Enrico Fermi School by BDR bureau
Hungary
Extension and Reconstruction of the Vizafogó Kindergarten by Archikon
Netherlands
LocHal Public Library by Civic Architects, Braaksma & Roos architectenbureau, and Inside Outside / Petra Blaisse
Norway
Vindmøllebakken by Helen & Hard
Poland
Great Synagogue Memorial Park by NArchitekTURA / Bartosz Haduch
Local Activity Centre by Marlena Wolnik MWArchitekci
Portugal
Marquês de Abrantes' Palace by Trabalhar com os 99% | ateliermob
Portas do Mar - public space and car parking by Carrilho da Graça arquitectos
Romania
Apartments building Mumuleanu 14 / Urban Spaces by ADN Birou de Arhitectura
Slovenia
Market Square Ptuj by Arhitektura Krušec and Studio AKKA
Spain
85 Social Housing Units in Cornellà by peris+toral.arquitectes
Fabra & Coats & Social Housing by Roldán+Berengué, arqts.
La Borda - Cooperative Housing by Lacol
Recovery of Merola's Tower by Carles Enrich Studio
Turó de la Peira's Sports Center and Layout of the Interior Urban Block by Arquitectura Anna Noguera and J2J architects
United Kingdom
Hill House Box by Carmody Groarke
Second Home Offices in Holland Park by selgascano
Town House, Kingston University by Grafton Architects