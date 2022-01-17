40 Shortlisted Projects Announced for the EU Mies Award 2022

The European Commission and the Mies van der Rohe Foundation have announced the 40 shortlisted works that will compete for the 2022 European Union Prize for Contemporary Architecture – Mies van der Rohe Award. The shortlist featured projects built across 18 different European countries, with Spain, Austria, and France topping the list with 5 entries each. The winners will be announced in April 2022 and the Award ceremony will take place in May 2022.

The original list of nominees featured 532 projects completed between October 2018 and April 2021 in 41 countries, that "highlight the opportunities and the trends of today’s architecture in the European territory", focusing on Social Inclusion, Sustainability and Circularity, and Aesthetic Research. Among the 40 projects, collective housing was the most represented program with 9 works, followed by 7 cultural functions, 6 mixed-use, 6 educational facilities, 4 urban planning works, 2 sports and recreation constructions, 1 commercial, 1 hospitality, 1 industrial, 1 landscape, 1 office, and 1 social welfare.

Save this picture! Helsinki Olympic Stadium. Image © Tuomas Uusheimo

The jury, which consists of Tatiana Bilbao, Francesca Ferguson, Mia Hägg, Triin Ojari, Georg Pendl, Spiros Pengas and Marcel Smets, explained how "the current pressing paradigm shift is the achievement of equity and democracy through inclusion and acceptance of diversity", focusing on architectural sustainability and how constructing new buildings nowadays must envision their next life.

Read on to discover the 40 shortlisted projects.

Austria

Save this picture! School Campus Neustift. Image © Hertha Hurnaus

Atelierhaus C.21 by Werner Neuwirth

Gleis 21 - We Bring the Village to the City by einsszueins arkitektur

New Gallery and Casemates / New Bastion by Bevk Perovic arhitekti

Revitalization of a Town House by mia2 ARCHITEKTUR

School Campus Neustift by fasch&fuchs.architekten

Belgium

Melopee Multipurpose School Building by Xaveer De Geyter Architects

Z33 House for Contemporary Art, Design and Architecture by Francesca Torzo

Czech Republic

Prague Eyes - Riverfront Revitalisation by Petr Janda / brainwork

Denmark

Save this picture! The Wadden Sea Center. Image © Adam Mørk

Wadden Sea Centre by Dorte Mandrup A/S

Finland

Save this picture! Helsinki Olympic Stadium. Image © Tuomas Uusheimo

Helsinki Olympic Stadium Refurbishment and Extension by K2S Architects Ltd and Arkkitehdit NRT

Tikkurila Church and Housing by OOPEAA Office for Peripheral Architecture

France

Nursery and Primary School by Atelier Julien Boidot

Pierres Blanches Cultural Centre by RAUM

Railway Farm by Grand Huit and Melanie Drevet Paysagiste

Student Residence and Reversible Car Park by BAUKUNST and BRUTHER

Vertical Farm by ilimelgo and Secousses Architectes

Germany

Frizz 23 by Deadline (Britta Jürgens + Matthew Griffin)

Housing Rack / Pre-fab House in Berlin by FAR frohn&rojas

Neue Nationalgalerie by David Chipperfield Architects



Greece

Dexamenes Seaside Hotel by K-Studio

Italy

Save this picture! Fermi School . Image © Simone Bossi

Enrico Fermi School by BDR bureau

Hungary

Save this picture! Extension and Reconstruction of the Vizafogo Kindergarten. Image © Tamás BUJNOVSZKY

Extension and Reconstruction of the Vizafogó Kindergarten by Archikon

Netherlands

LocHal Public Library by Civic Architects, Braaksma & Roos architectenbureau, and Inside Outside / Petra Blaisse

Norway

Vindmøllebakken by Helen & Hard

Poland

Save this picture! The Great Synagogue Memorial Park in Oświęcim. Image © Piotr Strycharski

Great Synagogue Memorial Park by NArchitekTURA / Bartosz Haduch

Local Activity Centre by Marlena Wolnik MWArchitekci

Portugal

Save this picture! Portas do Mar. Image © Fernando Guerra

Marquês de Abrantes' Palace by Trabalhar com os 99% | ateliermob

Portas do Mar - public space and car parking by Carrilho da Graça arquitectos

Romania

Save this picture! Mumuleanu Urban Spaces. Image © Laurian Ghinițoiu

Apartments building Mumuleanu 14 / Urban Spaces by ADN Birou de Arhitectura

Slovenia

Market Square Ptuj by Arhitektura Krušec and Studio AKKA

Spain

Save this picture! Torre de Merola. Image © Adria Goula

85 Social Housing Units in Cornellà by peris+toral.arquitectes

Fabra & Coats & Social Housing by Roldán+Berengué, arqts.

La Borda - Cooperative Housing by Lacol

Recovery of Merola's Tower by Carles Enrich Studio

Turó de la Peira's Sports Center and Layout of the Interior Urban Block by Arquitectura Anna Noguera and J2J architects

United Kingdom

Save this picture! The Hill House Box . Image © Johan Dehlin

Hill House Box by Carmody Groarke

Second Home Offices in Holland Park by selgascano

Town House, Kingston University by Grafton Architects