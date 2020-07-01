Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  5. Z33 House for Contemporary Art / francesca torzo architetto

Z33 House for Contemporary Art / francesca torzo architetto

Z33 House for Contemporary Art / francesca torzo architetto
© Gion Balthasar von Albertini
© Gion Balthasar von Albertini

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Hasselt, Belgium
  • Architects: francesca torzo architetto
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4664
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Gion Balthasar von Albertini
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Erco, Knauf, Petersen Tegl, Weber, Asi Alpaco, Glansbeton, Imtech, Ize, Japo Hekwerken, Lahou & Boeckx, PREFACO, Reynaers, Schildersbedrijf Woutim, Twinplast, Vangrieken
  • Client: Provincie Limburg & Z3
  • Stability : Conzett Bronzini partner ag
  • Services Engineering: Luca Pietro Gattoni
  • Local Team: ABT Belgie nv
  • Contractor : THV Houben Belemco
© Gion Balthasar von Albertini
Text description provided by the architects. The historic complex of Hasselt beguinage resembles an island in the urban fabric: the garden is enclosed by a wall of inhomogeneous brick buildings, to which the house for art belongs. It is a place of rest, with a different sound from the bustling city center.

© Gion Balthasar von Albertini
© Gion Balthasar von Albertini

Z33 is one building made of two: the existing museum from 1958 and the extension. The new building form responds to the context: towards the city it folds to accompany the street walkway; towards the garden it folds to welcome the garden in a niche, echoing the facade of the XIX century neighboring Gin factory.

© Gion Balthasar von Albertini
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Gion Balthasar von Albertini
The new building reinterprets the expression of the XVIII century buildings, disposing an almost blind wall towards the street and displaying a score of windows towards the garden, and alike the 1958 museum it defines two levels for the public, where the level of entrance area blends the street level with the exhibition ground floor, raised up of 1 meter, and the garden level.

© Gion Balthasar von Albertini
© Gion Balthasar von Albertini
The facade chooses to be silent towards the street. It is a long joint less solid brick wall with few openings: 34.494 handmade bricks to be placed one by one on a facade of 60 meters long and 12 meters high, with only one dilatation joint at the folding.  

© Gion Balthasar von Albertini
© Gion Balthasar von Albertini
The unit of measure of the context is the brick, as the rumble brick is the unit of Z33. The brick wall protects the quietness of the house for art and of the garden; it also acts as a background for the life of the city, for the shadows of walking people, of trees and urban lights.

© Gion Balthasar von Albertini
The extension building is an ensemble of simple rooms that vary in size, proportion, and light atmosphere. The rooms overlook each other, offering plural perspectives and views as it happens in a city. 

© Gion Balthasar von Albertini
© Gion Balthasar von Albertini
The thresholds are the device that allows you to recognize the spatial sequences, then a time and a depth of the parcour, and finally to tune a perception of the different scales of the spaces. The proportions of the thresholds regulate the gradients of exposure and intimacy, public and domestic; the detail of their trapezoidal shape dematerializes the wall, making the thresholds themselves more abstract.

© Gion Balthasar von Albertini
Address: Hasselt, Belgium

francesca torzo architetto
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Gallery Belgium
Cite: "Z33 House for Contemporary Art / francesca torzo architetto" 01 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/942732/z33-house-for-contemporary-art-francesca-torzo-architetto/> ISSN 0719-8884

