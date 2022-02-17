AIA Announces Recipients of the 2022 Architecture Awards

The American Institute of Architects (AIA) has selected 11 projects as winners of its 2022 Architecture Awards. The annual Architecture Award program celebrates the best contemporary architecture, and highlights how spaces can cater to their residents and context and include a sense of place, purpose, history, and environmental sustainability. The selected projects include commercial, residential, and civic typologies, all designed by US-licensed architects.
Founded in 1857, the AIA has been working to create healthier, more secure, and sustainable buildings and communities, with more than 200 international and local chapters. The institute advocates for public policies that promote economic vitality and public wellbeing, and provides tools and resources to assist firms throughout their careers to ensure finding solutions to pressing global issues.
The selected winners are:
Related ArticleAIA Awards 2022 Gold Medal to Brooks + Scarpa and 2022 Architecture Firm Award to MASS Design Group
U.S. Embassy in London by KieranTimberlake
Richard Olmstead Campus by Deborah Berke Partners with Flynn Battaglia and Goody Clancy
The Shed at Hudson Yards by Diller Scofido + Renfro and Rockwell Group
The Owsley Brown II History Center by de Leon & Primmer Architecture Workshop
Menil Drawing Institute by Johnston Marklee
Marine Education Center by Lake|Flato Architects and Unabridged Architecture
Kendeda Building for Innovative Sustainable Design by Miller Hull Partnership and Lord Aeck Sargent
Home Building at Thaden School by Eskew+Dumez+Ripple
The Century Project at the Space Needle by Olson Kundig
Billerica Memorial High School by Perkins&Will
Andlinger Center for Energy & the Environment by Todd Williams Billie Tsien Architects | Partners
The nine-member jury includes: Susan Blomquist, AIA, Chair; L. William Zahner; Ana Astiazaran, AIAS; Dominique Hawkins, FAIA; Eddie Jones, FAIA; Gia Mainiero, AIA; Pierre Roberson, AIA; Gail Kubik, Assoc. AIA; and Heather Young, AIA.