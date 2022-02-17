AIA Announces Recipients of the 2022 Architecture Awards

Save this picture! Home Building at Thaden School by EskewDumezRipple. Image © Timothy Hursley

The American Institute of Architects (AIA) has selected 11 projects as winners of its 2022 Architecture Awards. The annual Architecture Award program celebrates the best contemporary architecture, and highlights how spaces can cater to their residents and context and include a sense of place, purpose, history, and environmental sustainability. The selected projects include commercial, residential, and civic typologies, all designed by US-licensed architects.

Founded in 1857, the AIA has been working to create healthier, more secure, and sustainable buildings and communities, with more than 200 international and local chapters. The institute advocates for public policies that promote economic vitality and public wellbeing, and provides tools and resources to assist firms throughout their careers to ensure finding solutions to pressing global issues.

The selected winners are:

U.S. Embassy in London by KieranTimberlake

Save this picture! US Embassy in London by KieranTimberlake. Image © Richard Bryant

Richard Olmstead Campus by Deborah Berke Partners with Flynn Battaglia and Goody Clancy

Save this picture! Richardson Olmsted Campus by Deborah Berke Partners, with Flynn Battaglia, Goody Clancy. Image © Christopher Payne/ESTO

The Shed at Hudson Yards by Diller Scofido + Renfro and Rockwell Group

Save this picture! The Shed by Diller Scofidio + Renfro. Image © Iwan Baan

The Owsley Brown II History Center by de Leon & Primmer Architecture Workshop

Save this picture! The Owsley Brown II History Center by de Leon & Primmer Architecture Workshop. Image © Roberto de Leon, Jr.

Menil Drawing Institute by Johnston Marklee

Save this picture! Menil Drawing Institute by Johnston Marklee. Image © Richard Barnes

Marine Education Center by Lake|Flato Architects and Unabridged Architecture

Save this picture! Marine Education Center at the University of Southern Mississippi by Lake|Flato Architects and Unabridged Architecture. Image © Casey Dunn

Kendeda Building for Innovative Sustainable Design by Miller Hull Partnership and Lord Aeck Sargent

Save this picture! Kendeda Building for Innovative Sustainable Design by Miller Hull Partnership. Image © Jonathan Hillyer

Home Building at Thaden School by Eskew+Dumez+Ripple

Save this picture! Home Building at Thaden School by EskewDumezRipple. Image © Timothy Hursley

The Century Project at the Space Needle by Olson Kundig

Save this picture! Space Needle Renovation by Olson Kundig. Image © Hufton+Crow

Billerica Memorial High School by Perkins&Will

Save this picture! Billerica Memorial High School by Perkins & Will. Image © Chuck Choi

Andlinger Center for Energy & the Environment by Todd Williams Billie Tsien Architects | Partners

Save this picture! Andlinger Center for Energy & the Environment by Tod Williams Billie Tsien Architects | Partners. Image © Michael Moran

The nine-member jury includes: Susan Blomquist, AIA, Chair; L. William Zahner; Ana Astiazaran, AIAS; Dominique Hawkins, FAIA; Eddie Jones, FAIA; Gia Mainiero, AIA; Pierre Roberson, AIA; Gail Kubik, Assoc. AIA; and Heather Young, AIA.