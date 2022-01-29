Architectural Studies: Establishing a New Form of Architect

Save this picture! Architectural Studio . Image © Aitor Estévez

What exactly is Architectural Studies ? A controversial method of Architectural study, the subject encompasses every element of architectural education for extensive understanding yet does not comply with RIBA accreditation. This includes elements of design for the understanding of plans/architectural drawings, but it does not continue to prioritize this in later stages of the degree. The rigorous study of every aspect of Architecture within the engineering field, predominantly focused on research rather than design and build.

Architecture is an Art and Science that needs to be addressed in every sense. Its vast history, sociological involvement, creative nature and scientific discourse. Yet why exactly are those who study in this format or those who stray from the design path not regarded as Architects ?

How exactly does this form of education still produce well informed young Architects ? A form of investigative Architect, one that focuses on careful interdisciplinary, user centered and evidence-based design rhetoric’s to produce compelling new ideas. Individuals offering new ways in which we can shape our urban environment and integrate architecture within other disciplines as a whole, to improve project delivery. Valuable information we can offer to our fellow Architects to advise… to inspire and to encourage…

The contemporary nature of this approach has been adopted by the University of Nottingham, IE School of Architecture and the Bartlett School of Architecture (UCL), all of which offer their own take on Architectural/interdisciplinary studies. It offers an emphasis on flexibility, providing choice in regards to aspects of the built environment they may want to explore in greater detail. This may include reference to civil engineering and building services related modules, including project management and the exploration of BIM within project delivery. In relation to the RIBA Plan of Work, this offers important insight to perhaps open opportunities upon graduation. Project management and construction related careers perchance ?

Some proclaim since it no longer prioritises design and build that perhaps these individuals are not ‘Architects’ but simply research professionals that are inquisitive about the built environment. Yet this approach seems rather antiquated, since there is still an in depth understanding of design just a reduced level of practice. Those who possess just the RIBA part 1 certification and fail to offer part 2 are among others not considered Architects themselves. Yet they are well versed in the subject matter, just lack experience in terms of real-world implementation.

As we begin to diverge in such a topic, questions arise to what exactly is an Architect in a contemporary sense ? Is it a term we only assign to those with full accreditation who remain within practice parameters ? Perhaps… Should it really refer to a wide range of architecture related professionals ? Architects who write… Architects who research and investigate etc. ArchDaily in itself is a pragmatic example of how these professionals are characterized in the real world. Regarded as mere journalists, rather than Architects who communicate through writing. New definitions arise as to what the Architect really is, what the Architect really does.

Simply put an Architect in spirit is someone who seeks to shape our built environment, someone with a passion for urban landscapes…

This new form of Architect prioritises social impact rather than just design. The research Architect can offer insight into what needs to be accomplished to influence positive change. Socially conscious Architects who enforce Architecture for people rather than just aesthetic. Architecture without necessarily the presence of buildings, more a briefing strategy to be shared with those who participate in design.

Often these Architecture students are offered with such a rigid path, constrained with these short-sighted ideas that an Architect must follow a particular direction to flourish in this field. When in fact it is interesting to note the vast opportunities that arise when given opportunity to diversify. These pupils branch into a range of different professions. Architects who write, both in a critical and research sense, Architects who become educational professionals, Project Managers or those who fall into consultation, real estate and construction. They pool their knowledge to benefit multiple aspects of our physical environment.

The fact of the matter is this term ‘Architect’ is open to interpretation much like the reverence of an Artist. It should be acknowledged that there is a large amount of variety in terms of categorization, yet their value is often not associated with the term ‘Architect’. Producing Architects is not just about creating designers, it is about generating individuals who seek to improve our built environment in every sense, whether that be through communication of creative thought or awareness. A new form of Architect…The diverse Architect.

