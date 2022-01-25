We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Home

Learn more about the story behind our new brand identity.

Read more
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Home

Learn more about the story behind our new brand identity.

Read more
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Steps Taken by EU in 2021 Towards A Sustainable Built Environment

Steps Taken by EU in 2021 Towards A Sustainable Built Environment

Save this article
Steps Taken by EU in 2021 Towards A Sustainable Built Environment

Early last week, the European Commission and the Fundació Mies van der Rohe announced the 40 shortlisted projects of the EU Mies Award, a prize that commends excellence in architecture, highlighting its contribution to sustainable development. In this context, and two years after the European Parliament voted to support the Green Deal, we review the steps taken by the EU in 2021 towards achieving its sustainability goals and shaping a resilient built environment.

© Jannes Lindersmaterieunite (Terni, Italia). Image Courtesy of The New European BauhausXifré’s Rooftop: “Floating” Wild Garden (Barcelona, Spain). Image Courtesy of The New European BauhausMelopee Multipurpose School Building by Xaveer De Geyter Architects. Image © Maxime Delvaux+ 5

Save this picture!
Melopee Multipurpose School Building by Xaveer De Geyter Architects. Image © Maxime Delvaux
Melopee Multipurpose School Building by Xaveer De Geyter Architects. Image © Maxime Delvaux

In July 2021, the European Commission adopted a package of proposals to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030. These measures comprised increasing renewable energy production and the requirement to renovate 3% of the existing building stock each year to increase energy efficiency. The latter is supposed to create 160,000 jobs within the construction sector. EU is also working on expanding its offshore renewable energy capabilities.

Save this picture!
materieunite (Terni, Italia). Image Courtesy of The New European Bauhaus
materieunite (Terni, Italia). Image Courtesy of The New European Bauhaus

In December, the European Commission adopted several proposals that put the transport sector on track for a 90% reduction in carbon emissions through an increase in rail transportation encouraging long-distance and cross-border rail travel, the roll-out of charging points for electric vehicles and the development of multimodality. The set of proposals translates sustainable urban mobility into a priority across the bloc.

Related Article

40 Shortlisted Projects Announced for the EU Mies Award 2022

Save this picture!
© Jannes Linders
© Jannes Linders

High-quality architecture is a cornerstone of the European Commission's approach to sustainability. In redefining European architects' role as caregivers, architecture contributes to the European Green deal and its cultural component: the "New European Bauhaus - European Union Commissioner Mrs Mariya Gabriel in the announcement of the EUMies Award shortlist.

On January 18 2022, the European Commission launched the second edition of its New European Bauhaus program. Inaugurated in 2020, the initiative is designed to transform the built environment into a more sustainable one with higher social value. The project, shaped through an unprecedented co-design process, calls for architects, students, specialists, and citizens to share ideas, examples and challenges to help define the movement's concrete steps. The winners of this first edition were announced in September 2021 and illustrate the program's values of sustainability, aesthetics, and inclusion.

Save this picture!
Xifré’s Rooftop: “Floating” Wild Garden (Barcelona, Spain). Image Courtesy of The New European Bauhaus
Xifré’s Rooftop: “Floating” Wild Garden (Barcelona, Spain). Image Courtesy of The New European Bauhaus

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Andreea Cutieru
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Andreea Cutieru. "Steps Taken by EU in 2021 Towards A Sustainable Built Environment" 25 Jan 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/975734/steps-taken-by-eu-in-2021-towards-a-sustainable-built-environment> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream