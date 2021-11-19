From Spain to Denmark: New European Bauhaus 2021 Announces 20 Awarded Projects

Save this picture! Xifré’s Rooftop: “Floating” Wild Garden (Barcelona, España). Image Cortesía de New European Bauhaus

The European Commission's New European Bauhaus has announced the winners of the 2021 edition at the Ateliers des Tanneurs in Brussels, Belgium.

According to the organization, the main objectives have been to recognize current achievements and help the younger generation to continue developing emerging concepts and ideas that illustrate three values: sustainability, aesthetics, and inclusion. Accordingly, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has stated that "these projects give a lot of hope for our fight against climate change and the European Green Deal."

During the application period for the new European Bauhaus Awards 2021, more than 2,000 applications were received. The 60 shortlisted entries were subsequently chosen by a vote cast by subscribers to the New European Bauhaus newsletter. A jury made up of 80 official partners of the initiative, coming from all corners of Europe, had the opportunity to evaluate the shortlisted applications and select the 20 new winners of the European Bauhaus Prize.

Out of 60 shortlisted projects, the ‘New European Bauhaus Awards' have been awarded in 10 different categories. The winners of each category have received €30,000. For the ‘New European Bauhaus Rising Stars' 10 prizes of €15,000 each are awarded to support concepts and ideas developed by young talents under 30 years old.

New European Bauhaus Awards

Category 'Techniques, materials, and processes for construction and design'

Winner: ERDEN PURE Walls

Location: Schlins, Austria

PURE walls are prefabricated building elements that are 100% natural, 100% recyclable, passively control indoor climate, and offer haptic materiality perfectly matched to contemporary architecture.

Save this picture! ERDEN PURE Walls (Schlins, Austria). Image Cortesía de New European Bauhaus

Category 'Buildings renovated in a spirit of circularity'

Winner: Gardens in the Air

Location: Sevilla, Spain

A circular initiative of urban renaturalization involving artists, scientists, architects, designers, residents of Tres Barrios-Amate and youngs from the local association A.E.S. Candelaria. An exploration of the resources and species of the neighborhood, to imagine new relationships of sustainable prosperity through an integral process that takes the form of a vertical garden, a perfume that distills plants from the neighborhood, and a sound composition that celebrates new alliances.

Save this picture! Gardens in the Air (Sevilla, Spain). Image Cortesía de New European Bauhaus

Category ‘Solutions for the co-evolution of built environment and nature'

Winner: RoSana

Location: Rosenheim, Germany

This guesthouse has been made for people who seek mental and physical stress relief, who want to become focused on their inner strength, recharge their energy, get grounded. The common goal of the architects was to build the RoSana guesthouse as healthy as possible for the people and the planet.

Save this picture! RoSana (Rosenheim, Alemania). Image Cortesía de New European Bauhaus

Category 'Regenerated urban and rural spaces'

Winner: La Fábrika de toda la vida

Location: Los Santos de Maimona, Spain

After being abandoned for years, an old cement factory is now a collaborative space for free culture. Located in a rural municipality of Spain, La Fábrika has become a landmark for an open network of creators, thinkers, and social agents throughout the territory. Over the course of our ten years of activity, more than 3.000 people have contributed to regenerating the space.

Save this picture! La Fábrika de toda la vida (Los Santos de Maimona, España) . Image Cortesía de New European Bauhaus

Category 'Products and life style'

Winner: AYR sustainability platform

Location: Matosinhos, Portugal

AYR, developed by CEiiA, is a sustainability platform designed to achieve a zero-carbon society, incentivizing the adoption of sustainable lifestyles by citizens and companies. It connects communities, people and things in a network, where sustainable actions create tokens that can be exchanged for green goods and services, or used to locally offset carbon emissions.

Save this picture! materieunite (Terni, Italia). Image Cortesía de New European Bauhaus

Category 'Preserved and transformed cultural heritage'

Winner: Xifré’s Rooftop: “Floating” Wild Garden

Location: Barcelona, Spain

The Xifré Rooftop is a dual purpose renovation project, in terms of both architecture and ecology. Covering an early 19th-century block of ten buildings, this contemporary roof garden creates a “floating” wild space that enhances urban biodiversity and opportunities for social interaction between neighbors.

Save this picture! Xifré’s Rooftop: “Floating” Wild Garden (Barcelona, España). Image Cortesía de New European Bauhaus

Category 'Reinvented places to meet and share'

Winner: Ulia Garden

Location: San Sebastian, Spain

Ulia Garden is driven by urban regeneration and agroecological community action. It is nurtured by the voluntary work of many people who, by getting their hands in the soil, seek to weave new relationships between committed citizens, integrate the care of nature as a central concept, and share the beautiful essence of life and a common project.

Save this picture! Ulia Garden (San Sebastian, España). Image Cortesía de New European Bauhaus

Category 'Mobilization of culture, arts and communities'

Winner: ESSERI Urbani

Location: Locorotondo, Italy

ESSERI URBANI elects art as a means of reading the contemporary world, but also as a tool to take action on reality. It opens the curatorial practice and the artistic exercise to new possibilities: it’s an opportunity for research and experimentation, to bring together communities, landscapes, and local architectures with contemporary artistic languages. The Festival takes place in the streets in a sort of widespread museum, with free admission and multimedia content accessible through QR code.

Save this picture! ESSERI Urbani (Locorotondo, Italia). Image Cortesía de New European Bauhaus

Category 'Modular, adaptable and mobile living solutions'

Winner: APROP Ciutat Vella

Location: Barcelona, Spain

APROP is an affordable, sustainable, fast, and high-quality housing program providing evicted households with emergency accommodation in their own neighborhood. A lightweight, dry, modular and reversible construction system using reused shipping containers has been specially conceived to achieve high rates of energy efficiency and excellent architectural standards. The first APROP is already in operation in Ciutat Vella, Barcelona while two other buildings are currently under construction.

Save this picture! APROP Ciutat Vella (Barcelona, España). Image Cortesía de New European Bauhaus

Category 'Interdisciplinary education models'

Winner: Degree in Design. Universidad de Navarra

Location: Pamplona, Spain

The new "Degree in Design. Universidad de Navarra" is an experience that fits perfectly within the framework pursued by the "New European Bauhaus wave", it is a teaching methodology that integrates the theoretical, practical, technical, and creative contents, which acquire their whole meaning applied to a project.

Save this picture! Degree in Design. Universidad de Navarra (Pamplona, España). Image Cortesía de New European Bauhaus

New European Bauhaus Rising Stars

Category ‘Techniques, materials and processes for construction and design'

Winner: Inhabiting an enclosed landscape

Location: Santa Margalida, Spain

The material isolation of the Balearic Islands made its inhabitants develop their own material culture out of the island’s limited resources. This enclosed landscape gave shape to sustainable techniques that deeply align with our current search for circularity and can thus be brought into the future.

Save this picture! Inhabiting an enclosed landscape (Santa Margalida, España). Image Cortesía de New European Bauhaus

Category 'Buildings renovated in a spirit of circularity'

Winner: Zero waste house

Location: Žalec, Slovenia

The Zero Waste House project is rooted in the circular economy, community and ecology. These concepts inform the architecture of the buildings and the use of urban spaces. The ZW House is a project of renovation and adaptation to climate change. It explores the notion of commons by including the community. Form follows function, is a common thread weaving through the design principles of the ZW House. It merges the heritage of the space with innovative, modern and accessible building practices.

Save this picture! Zero waste house (Žalec, Eslovenia). Image Cortesía de New European Bauhaus

Category 'Solutions for the co-evolution of built environment and nature'

Winner: Nest

Location: Barcelona, Spain

NEST is an ecological façade system that would be made through sustainable ceramic/clay 3d printing techniques. Façade panels are tailored to create a specific environment that will allow the passive or low maintenance growth of the plants or places to nest for desirable species of insects, birds, and bats while maintaining the high performance of the building and healthier micro-climate.

Save this picture! Nest (Barcelona, España). Image Cortesía de New European Bauhaus

Category ‘Regenerated urban and rural spaces'

Winner: Porto di Mare Eco-District

Location: Milan, Italy

Porto di Mare Eco-District project combines a multi-scale design, focused on a bottom-up holistic approach, acting on people and transforming users into more sensible agents. The outcome is a replicable approach for similar urban-rural contexts, to be used at 360-degrees.

Save this picture! Porto di Mare Eco-District (Milán, Italia). Image Cortesía de New European Bauhaus

Category 'Products and life style'

Winner: Materieunite

Location: Terni, Italy

Recycled materials, digital production, parametric project design, and made-in Italy are at the core of materieunite. They design and create permanent and temporary spaces by using recycled cardboard and other materials which are either recyclable or recovered from supply chain waste.

Save this picture! AYR sustainability platform (Matosinhos, Portugal). Image Cortesía de New European Bauhaus

Category 'Preserved and transformed cultural heritage'

Winner: Retrofitting the UNESCO site of Ivrea

Location: Ivrea, Italy

Latest EU programs related to energy efficiency underline the need for retrofitting existing buildings, responsible for 40% of EU final energy consumption. This proposition deals with the issue of rethinking the common practices in the retrofitting of modern heritage, integrating the thermal improvement with architectural preservation and inclusiveness.

Save this picture! Retrofitting the UNESCO site of Ivrea (Ivrea, Italia). Image Cortesía de New European Bauhaus

Category 'Reinvented places to meet and share'

Winner: Social reconstruction in post-emergency

Location: Florence, Italy

Natural disasters cause traumas, thus social breakdown. Living in post-emergency settlements is an opportunity for community recovery. This potential is identified in open space, a constant element regardless of the adopted housing systems and catastrophe. Open space guidelines for temporary settlements are proposed as resilient tools for sociality. The further development foresees to translate the guidelines in spatial parameters to be used in widespread BIM planning software.

Save this picture! Social reconstruction in post-emergency (Florence, Italia). Image Cortesía de New European Bauhaus

Category 'Mobilization of culture, arts and communities'

Winner: Spaces to reconnect citizens with cities

Location: Barcelona, Spain

Barcelona hosts numerous events that often have an impact on the environment, in terms of resource and energy use. "Spaces to reconnect citizens with cities" is a project to create a set of zero impact tools and advance the ecological transition in the events sector.

Save this picture! Spaces to reconnect citizens with cities (Barcelona, España). Image Cortesía de New European Bauhaus

Category ‘Modular, adaptable and mobile living solutions'

Winner: Homeless Housing

Location: Holbæk, Denmark

Homelessness is an increasing problem in Denmark. Reports show that the problem can be eliminated by 2030 with the right strategies. Building on the Housing First strategy and with an eye for a minimal budget, Astrid Lykke has designed these high-quality modular houses ready to be implemented anywhere needed.

Save this picture! Homeless Housing (Holbæk, Dinamarca). Image Cortesía de New European Bauhaus

Category ‘Interdisciplinary education models'

Winner: Klasse Klima

Location: Berlin, Germany

All art and design universities must address the climate crisis. This is Klasse Klima's mission, a student-led seminar series and education collective based at the University of the Arts Berlin. They are building a transnational network with groups from other art schools, connecting them through innovative digital infrastructure and a fluid joint corpus of transformative knowledge and practices.

Save this picture! Klasse Klima (Berlin, Alemania. Image Cortesía de New European Bauhaus

Get to know the winners at the New European Bauhaus 2021 virtual exhibition.