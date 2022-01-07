Expanding the Modern Legacy: The Work of Bernardes Arquitetura

Save this picture! Casa Asa / Bernardes Arquitetura. Image © Fernando Guerra FG+SG

With a production inspired by the legacy of Sérgio and Claudio Bernardes, from Rio, Bernardes Arquitetura is “fruit of a history that spans three generations with more than a thousand projects”. Created in 2012 by Thiago Bernardes, the office has over 7 partners and branches in Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Lisbon.

Known for its careful, rhythmic architecture, with pure forms and mixtures of natural and synthetic materials that often start from geometric patterns, Bernardes Arquitetura's projects seem to be able to inspire themselves in the surroundings and respond to the given conditions, seeking to protect and take care of the interior, at the same time they adapt and dialogue with the neighborhood. According to the firm, its practice is inspired by the ideas and production of Sérgio and Claudio Bernardes, bringing them to the present with authenticity.

Both from Rio de Janeiro, Sérgio Bernardes was born in 1919 and was one of the recognized exponents of modern Brazilian architecture, while Claudio, son of Sérgio, was born in 1949 and had an expressive architectural production during the 70s, 80s and 90s with Bernardes Jacobsen office. This partnership broke up in 2012, giving rise to Bernardes Arquitetura, with Thiago ahead, looking to deepen his authorial work and create new partnerships.

The office currently has around 90 professionals and some awards, such as the World Architecture Festival 2019, in which it was a finalist in Completed Buildings: Villa category, with Asa and Pipa houses, and in Future Project: Masterplanning category, with Masterplan Paraty project; the Global Architecture & Design Awards 2018, in which it won in Private Residence category, with Península House project, and second place in the Mixed Use category, with the Hotel Fasano Angra project; or even the Young Architects of Latin America, in which it was recognized with an honorable mention. In addition, the firm took part in the 16th Venice Architecture Biennale with the project Península House.

With an architecture that manages to balance formal simplicity, creating visual interest, Bernardes Arquitetura's production also values passive comfort techniques, such as natural lighting and ventilation, trying to establish connections with its surroundings. Check out a selection of projects by Bernardes Arquitetura:

Casa Delta / Bernardes Arquitetura. Image © Ruy Teixeira

Hotel Arpoador / Bernardes Arquitetura. Image © Leonardo Finotti

Casa Pipa / Bernardes Arquitetura. Image © Ruy Teixeira

Edifício Aníbal / Bernardes Arquitetura. Image © Leonardo Finotti

Apartamento CCM / Bernardes Arquitetura. Image © Ruy Teixeira

Capela Joá / Bernardes Arquitetura. Image © Tuca Reinés

Instituto Brincante / Bernardes Arquitetura. Image © Leonardo Finotti

Casa Península / Bernardes Arquitetura. Image © Fernando Guerra FG+SG

Gurumê / Bernardes Arquitetura. Image © Leonardo Finotti