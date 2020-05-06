World
Pipa House / Bernardes Arquitetura

Pipa House / Bernardes Arquitetura

© Ruy Teixeira

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses, Sustainability
Brazil
  • Architects: Bernardes Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  5382 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Ruy Teixeira
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: GRAPHISOFT, Alwitra, Arali, Lightworks, Ornare, Stone, Ulimax, Zancheti, mado
  • Project Team: Thiago Bernardes, Nuno Costa Nunes, Camila Tariki, Rafael Henrique de Oliveira, Gabriel Falcade, Matheus d’Almeida, João Magalhães, Julia Medeiros
  • Construction Company: Laer Engenharia / Ita Construtora
  • Enterprise: Rafael Werner e Maria Luisa Papaiz
  • Engineering: Ita Construtora
  • Concrete: LHG engenharia
  • Landscaping: Marcelo Faisal
  • Lighting: Lightworks
  • Electrical And Hydraulic Installations: Zamaro
© Ruy Teixeira
© Ruy Teixeira

Pipa House was developed as a prototype by Bernardes Arquitetura, in partnership with a construction company and a couple of entrepreneurs, who wanted to build a product that could be replicated and sold to other clients, generating a fast work experience, with guaranteed deadlines, energy efficiency and technological control.

© Ruy Teixeira
© Ruy Teixeira
Plan
Plan
© Ruy Teixeira
© Ruy Teixeira

The house was designed for building efficiency through an industrialized system that allowed its rapid execution and very low waste production. Its structural system in glued laminated eucalyptus wood (glulam) makes the house adaptable to different sites, allowing its reproduction in numerous slope variations while providing a great diversity of composition and the possibility of different finishes. The frame system, also in glued laminated wood, guarantees stability to the structural profiles.

© Ruy Teixeira
© Ruy Teixeira
Corte AA
Corte AA
© Ruy Teixeira
© Ruy Teixeira

The lifting of the house off the ground ensures water tightness and ventilation for the floor slab, as well as a visit to the facilities that are distributed underneath it. The liner, with the docking system, allows adjustment and visitation to the HVAC systems. The house has individualized heating systems and air conditioning and electrical installations divided in modules, simplifying its maintenance and operation. The external walls in prefabricated concrete panels, with a ventilated facade system, guarantee good thermal response and zero maintenance, due to the need of no retouching to the painting layer. The house was designed for good thermal insulation requiring low to zero maintenance.

© Ruy Teixeira
© Ruy Teixeira

The team developed a product with high-quality materials and environmentally friendly technology, combining affordability and contemporary design.

© Ruy Teixeira
© Ruy Teixeira

Project gallery

