Brincante Institute / Bernardes Arquitetura

  Curated by Pedro Vada
Institute
São Paulo, Brazil
  Architects: Bernardes Arquitetura
  Area:  342
  Year:  2016
  Photographs:  Leonardo Finotti
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Hormann, Abividro, Cia da Iluminação, Isofibras, Jansen + SC esquadrias, Líder Móveis especiais, Tecnosystem, Zanchet
  Design Team:Thiago Bernardes, Dante Furlan, Rafael Oliveira, Maria Vittoria Oliveira, Marcelo Dondo, Ana Paula Endo, Mary Helle Moda e Flavio Faggion
  Air Conditioning:Tottal Tecnologia Térmica
  Acoustics:Acústica e Sônica
  Cenotechnics:AtendTudo
  Construction Company:Alfama Construtora
  Foundations:Appogeo
  Electrical And Hydraulic Installations:Smart Service
  Structural Project:LHG Engenharia
  Landscaping:Cenário Paisagismo
  Lighting Design:Foco Iluminação
  Cenotechnics Support And Sponsorship:Instituto Alfa
  City:São Paulo
  Country:Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. The program of the new headquarters of the Brincante Institute includes an auditorium for approximately 80 people, a rehearsal room, an administrative area, and enough storage room for musical instruments, costumes and props. 

The architectural concept emphasizes direct communication between the building and the street, strengthening its relationship to the neighborhood, Vila Madalena, where the Institute has been located for decades. 

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Section AA
Section AA

At street level, the transition between public and private spaces occurs through vertical wooden brise-soleils that aim at exposing pedestrians to the cultural environment within the Institute. 

The main entrance creates a flexible open space where the box-office and an access tunnel to the auditorium are located. The helical staircase on the left side connects three levels: ground floor, mezzanine and upper deck. 

The mezzanine serves as a transition and gathering space connected to the auditorium. It also serves as an extension of the ground floor foyer, allowing direct access to the seats located on the upper level and to a bridge created over the stage area. This bridge expands the capacity of the auditorium and enables artistic interventions in two levels while giving access to a garden on the back of the stage.

Section BB
Section BB
The upper deck is composed of meeting and dressing rooms, office and small kitchen, and a multipurpose room, which opens up to a large glass window that is partially shaded by the wooden skin of the building and by the slanted roof.

Project location

Address:São Paulo, São Paulo, Brazil

Bernardes Arquitetura
Office

Educational Architecture, Higher Education, Institute, Brazil
"Brincante Institute / Bernardes Arquitetura" 01 May 2021. ArchDaily.

