  Hotel Arpoador / Bernardes Arquitetura

Hotel Arpoador / Bernardes Arquitetura

  10:00 - 7 March, 2019
Hotel Arpoador / Bernardes Arquitetura
© Leonardo Finotti
  • Architects

    Bernardes Arquitetura

  • Location

    R. Francisco Otaviano, 177 - Ipanema, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22080-046, Brazil

  • Category

    Hotels

  • Lead Architect

    Francisco Abreu

  • Bernardes Arquitetura Team (Architecture and Interiors)

    Thiago Bernardes (Creative Director), Camila Tariki, Antonia Bernardes Francisco Abreu, Ilana Daylac, Paulo Martins, Juliana Biancardine, Marco Soletto, Augusto Picolli, Thiago Moretti, Renata Evaristo, Bruno Magalhães, Marina Van Erven, Camila Rodriguez

  • Area

    2350.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    Leonardo Finotti

  • Landscaping

    Floriverde Paisagismo

  • Lighting

    Estudio Carlos Fortes Luz + Design

  • Constructor

    Harmonia Arquitetura e Construções

  • Management

    Classe A Engenharia

  • Air Conditioning Project

    Greenwatt

  • Automation Project

    Endev

  • Electrical and Hydraulic Facilities Project

    AQ Projetos

  • Industrial Kitchen Project

    Estillo Arquitetura

  • Pool Design and Installation

    Aqualar

  • Structural Design

    Projest
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Leonardo Finotti
Text description provided by the architects. The project for the renovation of the Hotel Arpoador goes beyond the idea of a cozy hotel, creating an inviting space, where interior and exterior are blended. Its lobby is integrated into the bar through a patio bathed in natural light, a continuous line connecting Francisco Otaviano and Francisco Bhering streets. The façade is composed of a large wooden panel loose from the structure, which frames the views for those who see from within and creates a subtle order for the building.

© Leonardo Finotti
The beach climate permeates the entire choice of materials used in the project, from wooden flooring (alluding to a boat deck) to the straw, fibers, linen, and cotton used in the interior spaces. On the top floor, the terrace presents a triangular pool with sea views. On the side overlooking the city, a space dedicated to wellness with sauna, room for massage, and another for exercises. The Arpoador offers 49 rooms.

© Leonardo Finotti
Terrace Plan
© Leonardo Finotti
All furniture and fabrics were developed from the concept of total work of art, which presupposes an integration between various forms of artistic expression. The woodwork was designed especially for each space of the hotel, from the rooms to the common areas. In allusion to the nautical architecture, the furniture of the rooms is made of pieces that fit together, allowing different uses. Both the fabrics of the interiors and the uniforms of the team had their colors inspired by the shades of the Arpoador beach, having been exclusively developed by Bernardes Arquitetura for the project.

© Leonardo Finotti
Cite: "Hotel Arpoador / Bernardes Arquitetura" [Hotel Arpoador / Bernardes Arquitetura] 07 Mar 2019. ArchDaily.

