The Professionals Involved in the Best Projects of 2021

Every year, ArchDaily's curatorial team publishes thousands of new architectural projects. From this experience, we know that no one builds alone and that these projects would not have been possible without the collaboration of many other professionals that are as much involved as the architects and designers themselves.

+ 15

This is why this year, we have decided to acknowledge the best collaborators responsible for delivering the best architecture by launching ArchDaily Professionals, an initiative that focuses on all of the collaborators involved in the architecture and construction process, who participated and are credited in the projects we curate.

After gathering the Best Architectural Projects of 2021, we went through those relevant projects in which we spotted interesting collaborations with lighting designers, engineers, landscape architects, and many more. This is a selection of the professionals that were involved in some of the best projects of 2021.

Check out our curated Community of Professionals and find the right collaborator for your next project. If your company has been credited in any of the projects we published - we invite you to verify and edit your ArchDaily profile here. As always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.