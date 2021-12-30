We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  The Professionals Involved in the Best Projects of 2021

The Professionals Involved in the Best Projects of 2021

The Professionals Involved in the Best Projects of 2021
The TIde. Image © Ben Luxmoore
The TIde. Image © Ben Luxmoore

Every year, ArchDaily's curatorial team publishes thousands of new architectural projects. From this experience, we know that no one builds alone and that these projects would not have been possible without the collaboration of many other professionals that are as much involved as the architects and designers themselves. 

This is why this year, we have decided to acknowledge the best collaborators responsible for delivering the best architecture by launching ArchDaily Professionals, an initiative that focuses on all of the collaborators involved in the architecture and construction process, who participated and are credited in the projects we curate.

After gathering the Best Architectural Projects of 2021, we went through those relevant projects in which we spotted interesting collaborations with lighting designers, engineers, landscape architects, and many more. This is a selection of the professionals that were involved in some of the best projects of 2021.

Lighting Design

dbHMS in Beloit College Powerhouse by Studio Gang

© Tom Harris
© Tom Harris
© Tom Harris
© Tom Harris

Acoustics

Mach Acoustics in Sands End Arts & Community Centre by Mae Architects

© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

Structural Engineering

AKT II in The Tide by Diller Scofidio + Renfro and Neiheiser Argyros

© Luke Hayes
© Luke Hayes
© Luke Hayes
© Luke Hayes

Construction

Aegean Construction in The Lap Pool House by Aristides Dallas Architects

© Panagiotis Voumvakis
© Panagiotis Voumvakis
© Panagiotis Voumvakis
© Panagiotis Voumvakis

Landscape

True Nature Nusantara in Wooden Treehouse C by Stilt Studios

© Arley Mardo
© Arley Mardo
© Arley Mardo
© Arley Mardo

Civil Engineering

Philip Habib & Associates in 11-19 Jane Street Apartments by David Chipperfield Architects

© James Ewing / JBSA
© James Ewing / JBSA
© James Ewing / JBSA
© James Ewing / JBSA

Check out our curated Community of Professionals and find the right collaborator for your next project. If your company has been credited in any of the projects we published - we invite you to verify and edit your ArchDaily profile here. As always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.

