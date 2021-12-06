Architecture in Mexico: Projects that Highlight the Quintana Roo Territory

Save this picture! Zapote Bar / Estudio Atemporal. Image © Luis Gallardo LGM Studio

There are several reasons why Quintana Roo —a state located in the southeastern region of Mexico— has an important cultural wealth. One of them is because of world-class tourism which has led it to have one of the eight international airports in Mexico in addition to being praised by the World Tourism Organization.

Currently, due to the interest and growth of the population and cities in Quintana Roo, contemporary Mexican architects have dedicated themselves to constructing some buildings of a residential, cultural, and recreational nature that are showing common local features that make up the new architecture of the region. Here are some contemporary architecture examples in Quintana Roo.

Bacalar

Save this picture! Azul Nomeolvides Vacation Home / Samantha Calzada. Image © Bernardo Buendía Bosch

Cozumel

Save this picture! Restaurante Ilé / DOX Arquitectos. Image © David Emir Cervera Castro

Puerto Morelos

Save this picture! House Nizuc 01 / WEWI Studio. Image © César Béjar

Save this picture! PM House / Cadaval & Solà-Morales. Image © Sandra Pereznieto

Playa del Carmen

Save this picture! OCEANA Hotel / rdlp arquitectos. Image © Jorge Taboada

Save this picture! Truck Terminal in Playa del Carmen / AS Arquitectura + Seijo Peón Arquitectos. Image © David Cervera

Save this picture! Sabor a Miel / reyesrios+larraín arquitectos + Gabriel Konzevik. Image © Onnis Luque

Save this picture! House Between Trees / AS Arquitectura. Image © David Cervera

Save this picture! Hotel Sanará / Studio Arquitectos. Image © Pablo García Figueroa

Save this picture! Hotel Grand Hyatt Playa del Carmen / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos. Image © Paul Rivera

Save this picture! Hotel Boutique Cacao / rdlp arquitectos. Image © Jorge Taboada

Save this picture! Pakal 3 House / Edgar Marin. Image © Edgar Marín

ArchDaily covers a different Mexican territory within the series Architecture in Mexico, in an effort to shift focus from the larger cities to smaller towns and regions throughout Mexico to highlight the traditions and innovations that make them stand out.