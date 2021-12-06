We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  3. Architecture in Mexico: Projects that Highlight the Quintana Roo Territory

Architecture in Mexico: Projects that Highlight the Quintana Roo Territory

OCEANA Hotel / rdlp arquitectos. Image © Jorge TaboadaSabor a Miel / reyesrios+larraín arquitectos + Gabriel Konzevik. Image © Onnis LuqueAzul Nomeolvides Vacation Home / Samantha Calzada. Image © Bernardo Buendía BoschHouse Between Trees / AS Arquitectura. Image © David Cervera+ 14

There are several reasons why Quintana Roo —a state located in the southeastern region of Mexico— has an important cultural wealth. One of them is because of world-class tourism which has led it to have one of the eight international airports in Mexico in addition to being praised by the World Tourism Organization.

Currently, due to the interest and growth of the population and cities in Quintana Roo, contemporary Mexican architects have dedicated themselves to constructing some buildings of a residential, cultural, and recreational nature that are showing common local features that make up the new architecture of the region. Here are some contemporary architecture examples in Quintana Roo.

Bacalar

Azul Nomeolvides Vacation Home / Samantha Calzada

Azul Nomeolvides Vacation Home / Samantha Calzada. Image © Bernardo Buendía Bosch
Azul Nomeolvides Vacation Home / Samantha Calzada. Image © Bernardo Buendía Bosch

Cozumel

Restaurante Ilé / DOX Arquitectos

Restaurante Ilé / DOX Arquitectos. Image © David Emir Cervera Castro
Restaurante Ilé / DOX Arquitectos. Image © David Emir Cervera Castro

Puerto Morelos

House Nizuc 01 / WEWI Studio

House Nizuc 01 / WEWI Studio. Image © César Béjar
House Nizuc 01 / WEWI Studio. Image © César Béjar

PM House / Cadaval & Solà-Morales

PM House / Cadaval & Solà-Morales. Image © Sandra Pereznieto
PM House / Cadaval & Solà-Morales. Image © Sandra Pereznieto

Playa del Carmen

Zapote Bar / Estudio Atemporal

Zapote Bar / Estudio Atemporal. Image © Luis Gallardo LGM Studio
Zapote Bar / Estudio Atemporal. Image © Luis Gallardo LGM Studio

OCEANA Hotel / rdlp arquitectos

OCEANA Hotel / rdlp arquitectos. Image © Jorge Taboada
OCEANA Hotel / rdlp arquitectos. Image © Jorge Taboada

Truck Terminal in Playa del Carmen / AS Arquitectura + Seijo Peón Arquitectos

Truck Terminal in Playa del Carmen / AS Arquitectura + Seijo Peón Arquitectos. Image © David Cervera
Truck Terminal in Playa del Carmen / AS Arquitectura + Seijo Peón Arquitectos. Image © David Cervera

Sabor a Miel / reyesrios+larraín arquitectos + Gabriel Konzevik

Sabor a Miel / reyesrios+larraín arquitectos + Gabriel Konzevik. Image © Onnis Luque
Sabor a Miel / reyesrios+larraín arquitectos + Gabriel Konzevik. Image © Onnis Luque

House Between Trees / AS Arquitectura

House Between Trees / AS Arquitectura. Image © David Cervera
House Between Trees / AS Arquitectura. Image © David Cervera

Hotel Sanará / Studio Arquitectos

Hotel Sanará / Studio Arquitectos. Image © Pablo García Figueroa
Hotel Sanará / Studio Arquitectos. Image © Pablo García Figueroa

Hotel Grand Hyatt Playa del Carmen / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos

Hotel Grand Hyatt Playa del Carmen / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos. Image © Paul Rivera
Hotel Grand Hyatt Playa del Carmen / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos. Image © Paul Rivera

Hotel Boutique Cacao / rdlp arquitectos

Hotel Boutique Cacao / rdlp arquitectos. Image © Jorge Taboada
Hotel Boutique Cacao / rdlp arquitectos. Image © Jorge Taboada

Pakal 3 House / Edgar Marin

Pakal 3 House / Edgar Marin. Image © Edgar Marín
Pakal 3 House / Edgar Marin. Image © Edgar Marín

ArchDaily covers a different Mexican territory within the series Architecture in Mexico, in an effort to shift focus from the larger cities to smaller towns and regions throughout Mexico to highlight the traditions and innovations that make them stand out.

Mónica Arellano
Cite: Arellano, Mónica. "Architecture in Mexico: Projects that Highlight the Quintana Roo Territory" [Arquitectura en México: proyectos para entender el territorio de Quintana Roo] 06 Dec 2021. ArchDaily. (Trans. Valencia, Nicolás) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/972614/architecture-in-mexico-projects-that-highlight-the-quintana-roo-territory> ISSN 0719-8884

