Architecture in Mexico: Projects that Highlight the Quintana Roo Territory

There are several reasons why Quintana Roo —a state located in the southeastern region of Mexico— has an important cultural wealth. One of them is because of world-class tourism which has led it to have one of the eight international airports in Mexico in addition to being praised by the World Tourism Organization.
Currently, due to the interest and growth of the population and cities in Quintana Roo, contemporary Mexican architects have dedicated themselves to constructing some buildings of a residential, cultural, and recreational nature that are showing common local features that make up the new architecture of the region. Here are some contemporary architecture examples in Quintana Roo.
Bacalar
Azul Nomeolvides Vacation Home / Samantha Calzada
Cozumel
Restaurante Ilé / DOX Arquitectos
Puerto Morelos
House Nizuc 01 / WEWI Studio
PM House / Cadaval & Solà-Morales
Playa del Carmen
Zapote Bar / Estudio Atemporal
OCEANA Hotel / rdlp arquitectos
Truck Terminal in Playa del Carmen / AS Arquitectura + Seijo Peón Arquitectos
Sabor a Miel / reyesrios+larraín arquitectos + Gabriel Konzevik
House Between Trees / AS Arquitectura
Hotel Sanará / Studio Arquitectos
Hotel Grand Hyatt Playa del Carmen / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos
Hotel Boutique Cacao / rdlp arquitectos
Pakal 3 House / Edgar Marin
