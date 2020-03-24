World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. House Nizuc 01 / WEWI Studio

House Nizuc 01 / WEWI Studio

Save this project
House Nizuc 01 / WEWI Studio

© Cesar Bejar Studio © Cesar Bejar Studio © Cesar Bejar Studio © Cesar Bejar Studio + 12

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Puerto Morelos, Mexico
  • Architects: WEWI Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  207.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Adobe, Autodesk, Chukum, Trimble
  • Lead Architects: Paloma Flores, Patricio Manzo, Enrique Flores
  • Design Team: Paloma Flores, Patricio Manzo
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Cesar Bejar Studio
© Cesar Bejar Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located on a 160m2 corner lot. Taking advantage of these conditions, it was decided to reverse the scheme that is commonly used in this type of subdivisions, placing the parking lot at the back and the garden in front, linked to an existing park, generating a sense of extension.

Save this picture!
© Cesar Bejar Studio
© Cesar Bejar Studio
Save this picture!
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
Save this picture!
© Cesar Bejar Studio
© Cesar Bejar Studio

The project outline responds to the orientation of the lot. The service facilities, the stairs and the pool are located to the west, absorbing the heat of the afternoon, while the bedrooms and common areas are to the east, receiving the sea breeze. The volumetry appears as a large white box with subtractions, which generate private terraces and courtyards that frame the landscape. The exterior simplicity of the house is contrasted when discovering the interior articulated by two double-heights that intersect creating a triple-height diagonal that interconnects the spaces of the house through windows, generating a feeling of greater spaciousness and a dynamic of life towards the inside.

Save this picture!
© Cesar Bejar Studio
© Cesar Bejar Studio
Save this picture!
Sections
Sections
Save this picture!
© Cesar Bejar Studio
© Cesar Bejar Studio

The corridors with low ceilings serve as a transition generating a contrast when opening into the double-height spaces. A restricted range of materials was used, trying to unify the spaces through colour. Light wood such as poplar, travertine, and chukum (a local material) was used in the wet areas and in the staircases.
 

Save this picture!
© Cesar Bejar Studio
© Cesar Bejar Studio

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
WEWI Studio
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Mexico
Cite: "House Nizuc 01 / WEWI Studio" [Casa Nizuc 01 / WEWI Studio] 24 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/936203/house-nizuc-01-wewi-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream