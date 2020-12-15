Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Landscape Architecture
  4. Mexico
  5. Azul Nomeolvides Vacation Home / Samantha Calzada

Azul Nomeolvides Vacation Home / Samantha Calzada

Save this project
Azul Nomeolvides Vacation Home / Samantha Calzada

© Bernardo Buendía Bosch© Bernardo Buendía Bosch© Bernardo Buendía Bosch© Bernardo Buendía Bosch+ 31

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Landscape Architecture, Houses
Bacalar, Mexico
  • Architects: Samantha Calzada
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  400
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Jinko Solar, Think Tim
  • Lead Architect:Samantha Calzada Valencia
  • Engineering:José Oswaldo Calzada Peláez
  • City:Bacalar
  • Country:Mexico
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Bernardo Buendía Bosch
© Bernardo Buendía Bosch

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a humid tropical climate on the shores of Bacalar Lake in Mexico, the architectural proposition of this vacation home maintains the conservation of the natural environment as its primary focus and uses bioclimatic architectural principles to engage with its habitat.

Save this picture!
© Bernardo Buendía Bosch
© Bernardo Buendía Bosch
Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan
Save this picture!
© Bernardo Buendía Bosch
© Bernardo Buendía Bosch

Benefiting from the steep slope, the project is fragmented into small modules, consciously integrated with the natural terrain and maximizing lake views. The layout is over stepped levels, making it possible to limit the build footprint to 5% of the land and retain 95% of green or permeable area.

Save this picture!
© Bernardo Buendía Bosch
© Bernardo Buendía Bosch
Save this picture!
© Bernardo Buendía Bosch
© Bernardo Buendía Bosch

On arrival, a community or social area blends into the surrounding jungle and represents the start of a welcome pathway leading to six rooms designed as independent units. Oriented towards the prevailing winds, the front and back façade utilize a wall-louver treatment to guarantee cross ventilation. The A-frame design extends the walls into the roof, using zacate k’oxolaak grass, a sustainably grown and locally sourced material and natural thermal insulator, as the main building skin. Low maintenance materials and regional resources were prioritized during procurement to ensure an ecofriendly symbiosis with the surroundings.  

Save this picture!
© Bernardo Buendía Bosch
© Bernardo Buendía Bosch

The six meter high roof isolates the living space from heat. The louver openings in the apex create a chimney effect, achieving cooler interiors as hot air rises. The 60º roof inclination results in 60% to 90% lower heat gain by radiation than a flat roof. Its design also leans forward to prevent direct radiation on the south façade, while still permitting diffused natural light and generous lake views.

Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans

As part of the conservation commitment, all existing trees were preserved and the regeneration of endemicvegetation was central to recover from previous anthropogenic activities that had affected the area. The project produces its own electricity and recycles all wastewater. The construction method on pilotis conserves the connectivity of ecosystems through the establishment of biological corridors, as well as a natural course for rainwater runoff, limiting erosion. The result is a permeable architecture in fluid conversation with the senses, the land, the air and the water that surrounds it.

Save this picture!
© Bernardo Buendía Bosch
© Bernardo Buendía Bosch

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Samantha Calzada
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsLandscape ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico
Cite: "Azul Nomeolvides Vacation Home / Samantha Calzada" [Casa de vacaciones Azul Nomeolvides / Samantha Calzada] 15 Dec 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/953186/azul-nomeolvides-vacation-home-samantha-calzada> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream