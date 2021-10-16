We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Mexico
  5. Zapote Bar / Estudio Atemporal

Zapote Bar / Estudio Atemporal

Save this project
Zapote Bar / Estudio Atemporal

© Luis Gallardo LGM Studio© Luis Gallardo LGM Studio© Luis Gallardo LGM Studio© Luis Gallardo LGM Studio+ 19

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Renovation, Restaurant & Bar Interiors, Hotels Interiors
Playa del Carmen, Mexico
  • Architects: Estudio Atemporal
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  250
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Luis Gallardo LGM Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Cemex, Chukum, La Metropolitana, Taller Nacional, Trimble, biyuu
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Luis Gallardo LGM Studio
© Luis Gallardo LGM Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The project begins with the need to renovate the bar area inside the Rosewood Mayakoba hotel. This new space seeks to become a different experience from the rest of the hotel's activities, creating a special and welcoming moment that encourages interaction between visitors.

Save this picture!
© Luis Gallardo LGM Studio
© Luis Gallardo LGM Studio
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Luis Gallardo LGM Studio
© Luis Gallardo LGM Studio

The concept of Zapote arises as to the result of an analysis of the traditional typologies of the Yucatan peninsula; a process of evolution and mixture of cultures and traditions attached to family life in Mexico.

Save this picture!
© Luis Gallardo LGM Studio
© Luis Gallardo LGM Studio

The space is made up of different moments: the terrace, the outdoor patio, the tree, and the main hall, where two bars and an open kitchen break the barrier between the service and visitors.

Save this picture!
© Luis Gallardo LGM Studio
© Luis Gallardo LGM Studio

Local and honest materials, textures with evocations of the past merge into an atmosphere that evolves with the passing of the day, offering different moments. Furniture, art, kitchen, and utilitarian objects included the participation of different collaborators such as La Metropolitana, Taller Nacional, BiYuu, Colectivo 1050 degrees, and various artisans.

Save this picture!
© Luis Gallardo LGM Studio
© Luis Gallardo LGM Studio
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Luis Gallardo LGM Studio
© Luis Gallardo LGM Studio

From the largest piece of decoration to the smallest, were selected during an extensive curation process to create a warm and real atmosphere that could tell a story in every detail.

Save this picture!
© Luis Gallardo LGM Studio
© Luis Gallardo LGM Studio

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Ctra. Federal Cancun-Playa del Carmen Km 298, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Estudio Atemporal
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsRestaurant & Bar InteriorsHotels InteriorsMexico
Cite: "Zapote Bar / Estudio Atemporal" [Bar Zapote / Estudio Atemporal] 16 Oct 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/970165/zapote-bar-estudio-atemporal> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream