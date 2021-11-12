We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  3. Architecture in Mexico: Projects that Highlight the Hidalgo Territory

Architecture in Mexico: Projects that Highlight the Hidalgo Territory

Apan Prototype / Francisco Pardo Arquitecto. Image © Jaime NavarroHilo House / Zeller & Moye. Image © Jaime NavarroDel territorio al habitante / Taller ADG. Image © Jaime NavarroSelf-Produced Rural Housing. Vivienda Rural Progresiva de Autoproducción Asistida / JC Arquitectura + Kiltro Polaris Arquitectura. Image © Jaime Navarro+ 15

Hidalgo is a landlocked state to the north of Mexico City and bordered by the states of San Luis Potosí, Veracruz, Puebla, Tlaxcala, Mexico, and Querétaro. It's territory spans 20,821 km² and it's the sixth smallest state in the country. It's capital and most populous city is Pachuca de Soto. Hidalgo's diverse cultural wealth comes from the various indigenous groups that call the state home, such as the Otomíes, the Nahuas, and the Tepehuas. Hidalgo's cultural heritage centers on the cuisine, the Fiesta de Toros, Huapango and Bandas de Viento music, the Charreria rodeo, and the Xantolo celebration.

Some of the regions most iconic pre-Hispanic architectural sites include Tula, Huapalcalco, Jihuingo Hill, and El Tecolote pyramid in the Pahñú archeological site. Currently, with the rapid urbanization of Mexico's population, architects throughout the country have gotten to work designing, not only residential buildings, but recreational and cultural spaces as well, all of which form part of the new regional architecture. In this article, we highlight just a few of these projects that contribute to Hidalgo's burgeoning architectural scene and Mexico's vast cultural traditions. 

Mezquital Valley

Cocina Mendoza / Rosario Argüello

Cocina Mendoza / Rosario Argüello. Image © Alett Cervantes
Cocina Mendoza / Rosario Argüello. Image © Alett Cervantes

Tepeji

DASA & DATRI House / [mavarq]

DASA & DATRI House / [mavarq]. Image © Jaime Navarro
DASA & DATRI House / [mavarq]. Image © Jaime Navarro

Casa Moulat / CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica

Casa Moulat / CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica. Image © LGM Studio
Casa Moulat / CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica. Image © LGM Studio

Pachuca

TUZOBUS / Aarón Carrillo Díaz

TUZOBUS / Aarón Carrillo Díaz. Image © Pablo García Figueroa
TUZOBUS / Aarón Carrillo Díaz. Image © Pablo García Figueroa

Ro House / Aarón Carrillo Díaz

Ro House / Aarón Carrillo Díaz. Image © Pablo García Figueroa
Ro House / Aarón Carrillo Díaz. Image © Pablo García Figueroa

Casa Navona / JI STUDIO

Casa Navona / JI STUDIO. Image © Jorge Silva
Casa Navona / JI STUDIO. Image © Jorge Silva

GP House / Bitar Arquitectos

GP House / Bitar Arquitectos. Image © Leonardo Walther
GP House / Bitar Arquitectos. Image © Leonardo Walther

Gota de Plata Auditorium Theatre / Migdal Arquitectos

Gota de Plata Theatre Auditorium / Migdal Arquitectos. Image © Paul Czitrom
Gota de Plata Theatre Auditorium / Migdal Arquitectos. Image © Paul Czitrom

Apan

Del territorio al habitante / Taller ADG

Del territorio al habitante / Taller ADG. Image © Jaime Navarro
Del territorio al habitante / Taller ADG. Image © Jaime Navarro

Self-Produced Rural Housing / JC Arquitectura + Kiltro Polaris Arquitectura

Self-Produced Rural Housing. Vivienda Rural Progresiva de Autoproducción Asistida / JC Arquitectura + Kiltro Polaris Arquitectura. Image © Jaime Navarro
Self-Produced Rural Housing. Vivienda Rural Progresiva de Autoproducción Asistida / JC Arquitectura + Kiltro Polaris Arquitectura. Image © Jaime Navarro

Housing n° 8 Laboratorio de Vivienda / MOS

Housing n° 8 Laboratorio de Vivienda / MOS. Image © Jaime Navarro
Housing n° 8 Laboratorio de Vivienda / MOS. Image © Jaime Navarro

Rural Housing Prototype in Apan / DVCH De Villar CHacon Architecture

Apan Prototype / DVCH De Villar CHacon Architecture. Image © Jaime Navarro
Apan Prototype / DVCH De Villar CHacon Architecture. Image © Jaime Navarro

Apan Rural Housing Prototype / Francisco Pardo Arquitecto

Apan Prototype / Francisco Pardo Arquitecto. Image © Jaime Navarro
Apan Prototype / Francisco Pardo Arquitecto. Image © Jaime Navarro

Hilo House / Zeller & Moye

Hilo House / Zeller & Moye. Image © Jaime Navarro
Hilo House / Zeller & Moye. Image © Jaime Navarro

Every two weeks, ArchDaily covers a different Mexican territory with the series Architecture in Mexico, in an effort to shift focus from the larger cities to smaller towns and regions throughout the country to highlight the traditions and innovations that make them stand out. Want to see your project featured or have an article published? Submit here.

Mónica Arellano
Cite: Arellano, Mónica. "Architecture in Mexico: Projects that Highlight the Hidalgo Territory " [Arquitectura en México: proyectos para entender el territorio de Hidalgo] 12 Nov 2021. ArchDaily. (Trans. Johnson, Maggie) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/971465/architecture-in-mexico-projects-that-highlight-the-hidalgo-territory> ISSN 0719-8884

