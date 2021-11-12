Architecture in Mexico: Projects that Highlight the Hidalgo Territory

Hidalgo is a landlocked state to the north of Mexico City and bordered by the states of San Luis Potosí, Veracruz, Puebla, Tlaxcala, Mexico, and Querétaro. It's territory spans 20,821 km² and it's the sixth smallest state in the country. It's capital and most populous city is Pachuca de Soto. Hidalgo's diverse cultural wealth comes from the various indigenous groups that call the state home, such as the Otomíes, the Nahuas, and the Tepehuas. Hidalgo's cultural heritage centers on the cuisine, the Fiesta de Toros, Huapango and Bandas de Viento music, the Charreria rodeo, and the Xantolo celebration.
Some of the regions most iconic pre-Hispanic architectural sites include Tula, Huapalcalco, Jihuingo Hill, and El Tecolote pyramid in the Pahñú archeological site. Currently, with the rapid urbanization of Mexico's population, architects throughout the country have gotten to work designing, not only residential buildings, but recreational and cultural spaces as well, all of which form part of the new regional architecture. In this article, we highlight just a few of these projects that contribute to Hidalgo's burgeoning architectural scene and Mexico's vast cultural traditions.
Mezquital Valley
Cocina Mendoza / Rosario Argüello
Tepeji
DASA & DATRI House / [mavarq]
Casa Moulat / CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica
Pachuca
TUZOBUS / Aarón Carrillo Díaz
Ro House / Aarón Carrillo Díaz
Casa Navona / JI STUDIO
GP House / Bitar Arquitectos
Gota de Plata Auditorium Theatre / Migdal Arquitectos
Apan
Del territorio al habitante / Taller ADG
Self-Produced Rural Housing / JC Arquitectura + Kiltro Polaris Arquitectura
Housing n° 8 Laboratorio de Vivienda / MOS
Rural Housing Prototype in Apan / DVCH De Villar CHacon Architecture
Apan Rural Housing Prototype / Francisco Pardo Arquitecto
Hilo House / Zeller & Moye
