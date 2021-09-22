The Best Architectural Photographs Submitted by Our Readers in 2021

Every year on August 19th, we celebrate World Photography Day. This year, to encourage our readers who are passionate about this art, we published an open call inviting people – both amateur and professional photographers – to submit their images of architecture and the city.
We received over 400 photographs of buildings, interiors, and public spaces in various locations and contexts, captured by more than 130 participants from all over the world, including India, Brazil, Pakistan, Mozambique, Italy, and the United States. Our editorial team pre-selected 50 photographs and then voted on the 25 most compelling images. Here is the selection, listed in alphabetical order by the names of the authors.
Alessandra Teisseire, France
Ana Delgado, Argentina
Andrea Ceriani, Italy
Andrea Ceriani, Italy
Anni Apaza Gallegos, Peru
Benjamin Fuenzalida, Chile
Benjamin Fuenzalida, Chile
Damir Otegen, Kazakhstan
Flavia Rossi, Italy
George Chahoud, France
Ira Gosalia, India
Ira Gosalia, India
Ivane Katamashvili, USA
Ivane Katamashvili, USA
Kavin Kumar La Sa, India
Ken McCown, USA
Ken McCown, USA
Kevin Young, Spain
Marcelo Ribas Marçal, Brazil
Michael Syracuse, USA
Michele Boche Lopes, Brazil
Nicolas Suarez, Argentina
Ronaldo Azambuja, Brazil
Runzi Zhu, China
Sara Vita Garcia, Australia
The pre-selection was made by project curator Paula Pintos and Romullo Baratto, photographer and editorial manager of ArchDaily Brasil. Voters included Agustina Coulleri, Antonia Piñero, Christele Harrouk, Clara Ott, Dima Stouhi, Eduardo Souza, Fabian Dejtiar, Fernanda Castro, Hana Abdel, José Tomás Franco, Monica Arellano, Nicolas Valencia, Susanna Moreira and Victor Delaqua.
If you are reading this article on a desktop or laptop computer, hover the cursor over the images to see the credits. If you are using a mobile device – cell phone or tablet – click on the images to see the credits.