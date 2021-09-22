The Best Architectural Photographs Submitted by Our Readers in 2021

Save this picture! City of Dakar. Photo © Andrea Ceriani

Every year on August 19th, we celebrate World Photography Day. This year, to encourage our readers who are passionate about this art, we published an open call inviting people – both amateur and professional photographers – to submit their images of architecture and the city.

We received over 400 photographs of buildings, interiors, and public spaces in various locations and contexts, captured by more than 130 participants from all over the world, including India, Brazil, Pakistan, Mozambique, Italy, and the United States. Our editorial team pre-selected 50 photographs and then voted on the 25 most compelling images. Here is the selection, listed in alphabetical order by the names of the authors.

Alessandra Teisseire, France

Bodega Ysios / Santiago Calatrava. Rioja, Spain. Photo ©Alessandra Teisseire

Ana Delgado, Argentina

Torre Agbar / Ateliers Jean Nouvel. Photo © Ana Delgado

Andrea Ceriani, Italy

Louvre Abu Dhabi / Atelier Jean Nouvel. Photo © Andrea Ceriani

City of Dakar. Photo © Andrea Ceriani

Anni Apaza Gallegos, Peru

Innovation Center UC / ELEMENTAL. Santiago, Chile. Photo © Anni Apaza Gallegos

Benjamin Fuenzalida, Chile

Oculus New York / Santiago Calatrava. Photo © Benjamin Fuenzalida

Damir Otegen, Kazakhstan

Heydar Aliyev Center / Zaha Hadid Architects . Photo © Damir Otegen

Flavia Rossi, Italy

Chiesa di Santa Maria in Via, Andrea Sacchi, Camerino, Italy. Photo © Flavia Rossi

George Chahoud, France

Braga Municipal Stadium / Eduardo Souto de Moura. Photo © George Chahoud

Ira Gosalia, India

Guggenheim Museum / Frank Gehry. Photo © Ira Gosalia

Ira Gosalia, India

BIG(Bjarke Ingels Group) / VIA 57, Manhattan, New York, USA. Photo © Ivane Katamashvili

Adjaye Associates / McCarter Switching Station Newark, New Jersey, USA. Photo © Ivane Katamashvili

Kavin Kumar La Sa, India

Kannagi nagar Art district. Chennai, India. Photo © Kavin Kumar la sa

Ken McCown, USA

An Urban Forest in Las Vegas. KGA Architecture, Las Vegas, USA. Photo © Ken McCown

One Santa Maria. Mexico City, Mexico. Photo © Ken McCown

Marcelo Ribas Marçal, Brazil

Museu Blau / Herzog & de Meuron. Barcelona, Spain. Photo © Marcelo Marçal

Michael Syracuse, USA

Jacob K. Javits Federal Office Building and Court of International Trade / Alfred Easton Poor, Kahn & Jacobs, Eggers & Higgins, associate architects. Photo © Michael Syracuse

Michele Boche Lopes, Brazil

City of Júlio Mesquita, São Paulo, Brazil. Photo © Michele Boche Lopes

Nicolas Suarez, Argentina

Maison Curutchet / Le Corbusier. La Plata, Argentina. Photo © Nicolás Suárez

Ronaldo Azambuja, Brazil

Igreja Matriz São Luis Gonzaga / Gottfried Böhm. Photo © Ronaldo Azambuja

Runzi Zhu, China

Sara Vita Garcia, Australia

Sydney Opera House / Jørn Utzon. Photo © Sara Vita

The pre-selection was made by project curator Paula Pintos and Romullo Baratto, photographer and editorial manager of ArchDaily Brasil. Voters included Agustina Coulleri, Antonia Piñero, Christele Harrouk, Clara Ott, Dima Stouhi, Eduardo Souza, Fabian Dejtiar, Fernanda Castro, Hana Abdel, José Tomás Franco, Monica Arellano, Nicolas Valencia, Susanna Moreira and Victor Delaqua.

If you are reading this article on a desktop or laptop computer, hover the cursor over the images to see the credits. If you are using a mobile device – cell phone or tablet – click on the images to see the credits.