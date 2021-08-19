World Photography Day: Send Us Your Photos!

Save this picture! Imagem de fundo: MuBE / Paulo Mendes da Rocha. © Romullo Baratto

A form of artistic expression mediated by a technical apparatus, photography has conquered its place among the arts, being, together with cinema, the one that can most faithfully register reality and, therefore, architecture. From large wooden boxes carrying silver emulsion plates to digital cameras and finally our smartphones, there is no doubt that photography has become more accessible to people, who step by step went from spectators to authors of images.

To celebrate World Photography Day, we invite our readers to share with us their photographs of works of architecture and cities. Without distinguishing between enthusiasts, amateurs, or professional photographers, you are invited to send photos that showcase the built space in the most varied scales. Images selected by our Content Team will be featured in an upcoming article.

Guidelines

Photographs must be submitted by August 29, 12:00 EST;

Files must be sent in .jpg format;

The minimum image resolution is 2000px on its smaller side;

Each participant can submit up to 3 photos;

Along with the photographs, a Google Docs file must be delivered specifying the project name, project authorship, photo authorship, year of photo, city and country;

Images cannot contain scenes of explicit violence or child nudity;

The files should be available in a Google Drive folder. Don't forget to make the folder and files accessible to others;

By submitting your proposals, you authorize ArchDaily to publish your photographs on all of its websites.

How to share a link to your photos

In the form below, submit a link to the Google Drive folder you created. We do not accept .zip files or proposals sent via WeTransfer or similar services. Any proposal submitted as a .zip file or using a file transfer service will be disqualified. Make sure you are sharing a public link accessible to ArchDaily editors.