Top 5 Architect-Designed Installations at the 2021 Salone del Mobile

During the first week of September, Milan Design Week opened its doors to more than 350,000 architects, designers, artists, and craftsmen from all around the world to explore new design innovations and exchange ideas about the interior design, furniture, and lighting. In parallel to the event hosted at the Rho Fiera, interventions by world-renowned architects were installed across the city as part of the Fuorisalone.

The Fuorisalone program took place under the patronage of the Municipality of Milan, and started last April with a digital edition under the theme of "Forms of Living", taking a view on the questions that inspire and influence the future of the furniture and design. Read on to discover the top 5 outdoor installations along with their description.

+ 15

Related Article Architectural Interventions Taking Place at the 2021 Salone del Mobile

Freedom

Save this picture! Freedom. Image Courtesy of Romina Carpentieri

Ma Yansong and MAD Architects unveiled a large-scale art installation titled “Freedom” in the courtyard of the Università degli Studi di Milano. The large-scale installation takes the shape of a yellow seabird looking towards the sky. The metallic profiles are created by Eurostands, and are covered with LED stripes that illuminate it at night. The installation acts as a a metaphor of freedom, symbolizing people's aspiration to restart and renew their lives after the pandemic. Ma explains the project, stating that “as human beings, if we are looking for freedom or connection with other people, we should go beyond physical or invisible space that limits us. We should go beyond the limitations.”

Save this picture! Freedom. Image Courtesy of Romina Carpentieri

Vertical Chalets

Save this picture! Vertical Chalets. Image Courtesy of Peter Pichler Architecture

Also in the courtyard of the Università degli Studi di Milano, Peter Pichler Architecture created a small-scale representation of “Vertical Chalets”, a hospitality project developed by the architecture firm for the Alpine region, and implemented for the first time on a site near Kitzbühel, Austria. The connection between human being and nature was crucial for the development of the real-scale project, amplifying human senses with the use of simple and local materials while being nestled in nature. The installation consists of five miniature chalets created by the Model Maker Antonio La Colla, and takes inspiration from local vernacular architecture, reimagined in a contemporary way.

Save this picture! Vertical Chalets. Image Courtesy of Peter Pichler Architecture

Bamboo (竹) Ring :|| Weaving a Symphony of Lightness and Form



Save this picture! Bamboo (竹) Ring :|| Weaving a Symphony of Lightness and Form. Image Courtesy of Kengo Kuma & OPPO

For the 2021 Milan Design Week, Kengo Kuma Associates created a multisensory bamboo installation in collaboration with smart device manufacturer OPPO. The installation merges architecture, music, craftsmanship, and technology, by weaving together a series of rings made of bamboo and carbon fibre overlapped with a musical compositions by Japanese violinist Midori Komachi and Musicity.

Save this picture! Bamboo (竹) Ring :|| Weaving a Symphony of Lightness and Form. Image Courtesy of Kengo Kuma & OPPO

The Circular Lab



Save this picture! Circular Lab. Image Courtesy of MC A - Mario Cucinella Architects

The Circular Lab installation is a space designed for people to rethink “waste” as materials for the creative process and promote the culture of Circular Design. The project was designed by MC A - Mario Cucinella Architects, in collaboration with Project Architect Martina Ruini, and SOS - School of Sustainability, a post-graduate sustainable design program founded by Mario Cucinella. The structure itself is made with reused and recycled materials, such as IBC tanks, colored films, and recycled rubber from running shoes. A series of custom lighting products by Artemide are also applied to the corners of the tanks to visually mark the space and create a welcoming atmosphere.

Natural Capital



Save this picture! Natural Capital. Image Courtesy of Dima Stouhi / ArchDaily

CRA-Carlo Ratti Associati has collaborated with energy company Eni to create an installation at Brera’s botanical gardens. The installation is claimed to be one of the largest data visualization pieces ever produced that showcases how plants take part in oxygen and carbon dioxide production. A series of transparent floating bubbles in different dimensions are installed among the garden's vegetation, corresponding to the amount of carbon dioxide that trees can capture and store during their lifecycle. In addition, three metallic bubbles are displayed in the courtyard of the Università degli Studi di Milano as a continuation of the botanical garden project.

Save this picture! Natural Capital. Image Courtesy of Dima Stouhi / ArchDaily

We invite you to check out ArchDaily's comprehensive coverage of the Salone Del Mobile 2021, featuring exclusive editorial pieces and interviews with architects and curators of the event.