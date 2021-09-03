Long-Span Buildings That Defy Gravity
Teshima Art Museum / Ryue Nishizawa. Photo: © Iwan Baan
In architecture, ‘span’ is the term given to the length of a structural component that extends between two supports, or the continuous space created between two pillars of a building structure, and when we think of this element, one cannot help recalling classics such as Lina Bo Bardi's
MASP, Álvaro Siza's Expo'98 Portuguese National Pavilion, and the Roman Pantheon. However, there are several other buildings with this feature, and recent projects have been using innovative and bold structures to create even more unexpected designs.
Here, we have gathered some of these creations featuring structures that span long distances using different materials, such as steel, concrete, and bamboo. Among the many different types of buildings, some even use unusual materials such as polyurethane foam and plastic, proving that there's always room for creativity and innovation in architecture.
Tianjin Binhai Library / MVRDV + Tianjin Urban Planning and Design Institute. Photo: © Ossip van Duivenbode Tianjin Binhai Library / MVRDV + Tianjin Urban Planning and Design Institute. Photo: © Ossip van Duivenbode Teshima Art Museum / Ryue Nishizawa. Photo: © Iwan Baan Teshima Art Museum / Ryue Nishizawa. Photo: © Iwan Baan Soft Matter / NATURALBUILD. Photo: © Hao Chen Model - Soft Matter / NATURALBUILD Tian Han Cultural Park / WCY Regional Studio. Photo: © Li Yao Tian Han Cultural Park / WCY Regional Studio. Photo: © Li Yao Hangzhou Xixi Green Office Complex / gad. Photo: © Li Yao Hangzhou Xixi Green Office Complex / gad. Photo: © Jinrong Huang Changsha Meixihu International Culture and Art Centre / Zaha Hadid Architects. Photo: © Virgile Simon Bertrand Changsha Meixihu International Culture and Art Centre / Zaha Hadid Architects. Photo: © Virgile Simon Bertrand Jewel Changi Airport / Safdie Architects. Photos courtesy of Jewel Changi Airport Jewel Changi Airport / Safdie Architects. Photos courtesy of Jewel Changi Airport Upper Skeena Recreation Center / Hemsworth Architecture. Photo: © Ema Peter Upper Skeena Recreation Center / Hemsworth Architecture. Photo: © Ema Peter The Arc at Green School / IBUKU. Photo: © Tommaso Riva Section - The Arc at Green School / IBUKU Taiyuan Botanical Garden / Delugan Meissl Associated Architects. Photo: © CreatAR Taiyuan Botanical Garden / Delugan Meissl Associated Architects. Photo: © CreatAR BUGA Fibre Pavilion / ICD/ITKE University of Stuttgart. Photo: © ICD/ITKE University of Stuttgart BUGA Fibre Pavilion / ICD/ITKE University of Stuttgart. Photo: © ICD/ITKE University of Stuttgart Urban Podium In Rotterdam / Atelier Kempe Thill. Photo: © Architektur-Fotografie Ulrich Schwarz Urban Podium In Rotterdam / Atelier Kempe Thill. Photo: © Architektur-Fotografie Ulrich Schwarz Bridge Gallery / Atelier Lai. Photo: © Yilong Zhao Bridge Gallery / Atelier Lai. Photo: © Yilong Zhao Tianjin Binhai Cultural Center / gmp Architects. Photo: © Christian Gahl Section - Tianjin Binhai Cultural Center / gmp Architects Beyond the Geometry Plastic 3D Printed Pavilion / Archi-Union Architects + Fab-Union. Photo: © Schran Image Beyond the Geometry Plastic 3D Printed Pavilion / Archi-Union Architects + Fab-Union. Photo: © Schran Image Le Monde Office Building / Snøhetta + SRA Architects. Photo: © Jean-Marc Besacier Section - Le Monde Office Building / Snøhetta + SRA Architects Suzhou Bay Grand Theater / Christian de Portzamparc. Photo: © Feng Shao Suzhou Bay Grand Theater / Christian de Portzamparc. Photo: © Feng Shao Moynihan Train Hall / SOM. Photo: © Nicholas Knight | Empire State Development Section - Moynihan Train Hall / SOM Habitat Qinhuangdao / Safdie Architects. Photo: © Tim Franco Habitat Qinhuangdao / Safdie Architects. Photo courtesy of Safdie Architects PGA TOUR Headquarters / Foster + Partners. Photo: © Chuck Choi PGA TOUR Headquarters / Foster + Partners. Photo: © Chuck Choi