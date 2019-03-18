World
Hangzhou Xixi Green Office Complex / gad
Hangzhou Xixi Green Office Complex / gad, © Li Yao
© Li Yao

© Li Yao Large-span Opening. Image © Li Yao Louver Overhung by Layer. Image © Li Yao © Jinrong Huang

  • Architects

    gad

  • Location

    Intersection of Wenyi Road and Chongren Road, Hangzhou, China

  • Category

    Commercial Architecture

  • Project Director

    Wei Zhang

  • Principal Designers

    Wei Zhang, Fanhao Meng, Lei Xie

  • Architecture Design Team

    Mingsong Zhu, Chunle Miu, Min Zhu, Tao Sun, Yan Tang, Liang Zhao

  • Structure Design Team

    Damin Hu, Zhiyu Zhang, Xiaoling Li, Bin Liu, Luxi Qian, Zhi Peng, Jun Guo, Xin Wang, Zhegang Lu

  • Equipment Design Team

    Wenjian Wu, Yi Qi, Baiqing Lu, Bin Zhang, Bo Sun, Ting Hu, Feiyan Chen, Yonghui Tang, Jinlong Shan, Fengqiang Shen, Jinniu Li, Chuanpu Liu, Hongfeng Yang

  • Area

    248156.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Li Yao, Jinrong Huang

  • Curtain Wall

    Shanghai Eduth

  • Landscape

    TJ-Landscape Design

  • Interior (Public Space)

    Interior Architecture

  • Owner

    CECEP Group Zhejiang Company
© Li Yao
© Li Yao

Urban Space and Context Mining
The project is located 500 meters north of Xixi Wetland. The Xixi Wetland is special in that it integrates urban wetland, agricultural wetland and cultural wetland in one. However, the surge in population and ecological damage associated with urbanization have changed the quality of Xixi. The protection of the wetland promotes the dual benefits of urban economic culture. However, the seemingly win-win result of the protection of the wetland brought by the perfect migration of aborigines makes it difficult to reproduce the scenes where nature and life are intertwined, which is lamentable.

Large-span Opening. Image © Li Yao
Large-span Opening. Image © Li Yao
© Jinrong Huang
© Jinrong Huang

The base is adjacent to the wetland landscape and has excellent natural resources, and the region is developing rapidly under the strong promotion of the government. The surrounding high-end residential areas and financial commerce are densely populated, with many cultural facilities that are gradually taking shape. In the context of Hangzhou’s multi-center urban planning, it is foreseeable that it will also become a bustling place.

© Li Yao
© Li Yao
model
model
© Jinrong Huang
© Jinrong Huang

The project plot is regular with street frontage in four sides. The 60-meter-wide riverway from Xixi traverses the east and west, and the 80-meter-wide planned landscape corridor runs through the north and south and reaches the wetland. The base is divided by the cross-shaped rivers. As a large-scale park integrating office and business, the most basic entry point for this design is how to meet the reasonable functional demand while realizing a vibrant urban open space.

Architectural Appearance. Image © Li Yao
Architectural Appearance. Image © Li Yao
© Li Yao
© Li Yao

Based on this, we extracted the spatial commonality of “peripheral enclosure and internal construction” from the traditional wetland city and courtyard organization. Through the spatial layout that differentiates the inside and outside, we created a suitable office environment and wetland landscape, striving to create a park environment blending in vitality; through the light and feminine façade design that highlights the beautiful urban characteristics of Hangzhou, combined with the conventional structural treatment under unconventional vision, the cost is effectively controlled; finally, the polishing of the detail design and the presentation of the lighting atmosphere make the park an undoubted focus in the city.

Louver Overhung by Layer. Image © Li Yao
Louver Overhung by Layer. Image © Li Yao
© Li Yao
© Li Yao

Open Park and Form Generation
Focusing on the demand of combining “publicity” and “openness”, we carried out research and exploration of design strategies, and compared the general layout of multiple schemes. After comparing and optimizing multiple schemes, the following construction strategies are established: First, the mass arrangement is based on the principle of internal and external differentiation, external neatness and internal loosening, and layer penetration; secondly, the four interfaces facing the peripheral urban roads shall model after the traditional Chinese courtyard image, combined with modern technical support, and adopting three “large” design methods, namely, large enclosure, large opening and large scale, to integrate the external enclosure.

Openings. Image © Jinrong Huang
Openings. Image © Jinrong Huang
© Jinrong Huang
© Jinrong Huang

This will not only create an open atmosphere and outstanding architectural image on the urban interface, but also create a scaled urban public activity space for urban residents, creating favorable conditions for the creation of the internal paradise-like wetland landscape. Finally, the internal mass arrangement is based on the traditional wetland settlement pattern. The three “small” design methods are used to organize the internal settlements, namely, small volume, small changes, and the small group. The advantageous resources of the 80-meter landscape belt and the east-west 60-meter landscape riverway are fully integrated. The landscape not only infiltrates and extends in the horizontal direction, but also expands the wetland landscape in the vertical dimension using the planting roof, making the buildings a part of the landscape and finally achieving integration with the landscape.

Internal Landscape. Image © Jinrong Huang
Internal Landscape. Image © Jinrong Huang
Internal Landscape. Image © Jinrong Huang
Internal Landscape. Image © Jinrong Huang

