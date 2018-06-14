World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. China
  5. Safdie Architects
  6. 2017
  7. Habitat Qinghuangdao / Safdie Architects

Habitat Qinghuangdao / Safdie Architects

  • 22:00 - 14 June, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Habitat Qinghuangdao / Safdie Architects
Save this picture!
Habitat Qinghuangdao / Safdie Architects, Courtesy of Kerry Properties and Safdie Architects
Courtesy of Kerry Properties and Safdie Architects

Courtesy of Kerry Properties and Safdie Architects Courtesy of Kerry Properties and Safdie Architects Courtesy of Kerry Properties and Safdie Architects Courtesy of Kerry Properties and Safdie Architects + 20

  • Architects

    Safdie Architects

  • Location

    Jin Meng Hai Wan, Qinhuangdao, China

  • Local Design Institute

    China Shanghai Architectural Design & Research Institute Co. Ltd.

  • Client

    Kerry Properties Limited

  • Area

    4800000.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Facade Consultant

    Konstruct West Partners

  • Facade Design Institute

    Zhe Jiang Zhong Nan Construction Group Co. Ltd.

  • Interior Designers

    BC&A International Ltd., and Yasha

  • Landscape Design Architects

    SWA Group

  • Landscape Design Institutes

    Ager Group, and DQLand

  • Lighting Design Consultants

    Lam Partners, and Brandston Partnership Inc.
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Kerry Properties and Safdie Architects
Courtesy of Kerry Properties and Safdie Architects

Text description provided by the architects. The design for the Phase I of Qinhuangdao Golden Dream Bay, a high-density beachfront residential community, utilizes a series of stacked vertical modules, creating a porous massing punctuated with terraces and gardens. Arranged in stepped patterns along the shore, the composition creates large urban windows, framing views and fostering a sense of openness.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Kerry Properties and Safdie Architects
Courtesy of Kerry Properties and Safdie Architects

The complex is organized around a beachfront boardwalk running north–south, and an east–west bazaarlike spine that connects abutting communities with the beach. The crisscrossing of these two community spines links the city with the waterfront and provides for daytime and nighttime activities throughout all seasons. This stands in contrast to typical high-density development patterns that tend to segregate the city from the water’s edge.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Kerry Properties and Safdie Architects
Courtesy of Kerry Properties and Safdie Architects

The project’s overall massing consists of individual 15-story slab buildings that connect and stack vertically in two tiers for a total height of 30 stories. The building blocks are staggered and join corner to corner between tiers, creating a mixture of units that offer a great variety of openness and views.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Kerry Properties and Safdie Architects
Courtesy of Kerry Properties and Safdie Architects

Many units feature gardens open to the sky, while other units have solariums, bay windows, or balconies. In addition, garden/pool areas top the parking deck and enliven the 15th and 30th community levels.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Kerry Properties and Safdie Architects
Courtesy of Kerry Properties and Safdie Architects

At level 15, between the tiers, a community thoroughfare links the building blocks and allows residents to traverse the entire complex surrounded by greenery and city and ocean views. Within this unconventional massing, the rational geometry allows for conventional construction and highly efficient service cores.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Kerry Properties and Safdie Architects
Courtesy of Kerry Properties and Safdie Architects

The advantages of the unique and efficient arrangement and the benefits it provides offer a model for future urban housing development at a similar density.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Kerry Properties and Safdie Architects
Courtesy of Kerry Properties and Safdie Architects

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments China
Cite: "Habitat Qinghuangdao / Safdie Architects" 14 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/892059/golden-dream-bay-phase-i-safdie-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Courtesy of Kerry Properties and Safdie Architects

秦皇岛金梦湾一期 / 萨夫迪建筑事务所

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »