Brazilian Houses: 12 Projects With Reclaimed Wood

House in Samambaia / Rodrigo Simão Arquitetura. © André Nazareth

Reclaimed wood is wood that has been taken from its original application and repurposed. Old buildings such as houses, barns, and warehouses, often have to be torn down, resulting in demolition waste, which can be recycled and reused. Reclaimed wood can be used for many purposes, from cladding to building structures, and is very popular in contemporary architecture all over the world.

To get you inspired, here is a selection of 12 Brazilian houses that use this recycled material in flooring, walls, decks, bathrooms, outdoor areas, and stairs.

Trancoso House / Estúdio OR+K + TODOS Arquitetura. © André Klotz

Terrace House / David Guerra. © Jomar Bragança

Hanging House / Casa Container Marília. © Celso Mellani

Casa BF / Daniel Fromer. © Evelyn Müller

House in Vila Nova Conceição / Sandra Sayeg Tranchesi Arquitetura. © Tuca Reinés

Lounge Y / Nommo Arquitetos. © Paula Morais

Bangalove Residence / Rodrigo Simão Arquitetura. © Anita Soares

Pitangueira House / Steck Arquitetura. © Tácito Carvalho e Silva

Pirajibe House / Gil Mello Arquitetura. © Leka Mendes