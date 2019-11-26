Hanging House / Casa Container Marília

+ 32

Sustainability · Brazil Architects: Casa Container Marília

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 257.0 ft2

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Celso Mellani

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Saint-Gobain AutoDesk, Docol, Gerdau, Lumion Manufacturers:

Lead Architect Daniel Assuane Duarte

Responsible Architects Daniel Assuane Duarte, Nadia Barros Assuane

Project Team Daniel Assuane Duarte, Nadia Barros Assuane

Engineering Casa Container Marília

Collaborators Cocchi Engenharia

Text description provided by the architects. The Hanging House was named because it is elevated from the natural ground level of the site where it was located. This is because the house is surrounded by native trees, so the windows are level with the treetops and the balconies blend in with the branches. In addition, the soil remains original, preserving the drainage and root dynamics, which were not harmed because the minimum of concrete was used in the foundations. The project's premise was a country house that integrated with the local ecosystem, with sustainability and recyclability. For this reason, the construction system with recycled maritime containers was adopted. In total 80% of the materials are recycled. Internally the demolition wood predominates in the walls and ceiling. Green roof with rainwater reuse, thermal and acoustic insulation are also the highlights of the house.

The purpose of occupation of the property is as a country house. Internally, we favored the common areas of the house, living spaces, leisure and balconies. In total there are two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The house has no television or wifi system. To inhabit it the rule is to disconnect and enjoy what nature and family life provide. Two wooden deck balconies provide interaction with native trees and fantastic views of the rural area of ​​Campos Novos Paulista - Brazil.

The implantation of the building under the trees provides shading all day long, in addition the local winds combined with the wall insulation system provide excellent thermal comfort inside the residence.

Metal pillars make the support of the house. The “v” system provides concrete savings and foundation area by generating a single base for two supports. The foundations are shallow because the weight of the house is relatively light and the ground is firm.

The green roof is of the modular type, which facilitates maintenance. It has a rainwater storage system to minimize the need for irrigation. This system provides greater thermal comfort inside the house, and further integrates the house with nature.

The internal divisions are in demolition wood. Besides being a recycled material, it avoids the use of internal painting, since it already has its own finish. All walls of the house are insulated with thermo acoustic blanket for thermal comfort. The environments have cross ventilation and wide openings for air exchange and thermal comfort. The house has no air conditioning system and remains pleasant even on the hottest days in Sao Paulo State. The internal doors of the first floor of the house are made with reused plates of the cutouts of the containers, minimizing the excess material.

The final residue of the work was 70% reused, basically summarized in wood and steel scraps.