Prix Versailles 2021: World Selections for Airports, Campuses, Passenger Stations and Sports announced

The annual Prix Versailles awards, created in 2015 to promote a better interaction between the cultural and the economic, announced the 2021 World Selections celebrating 24 projects in the categories of Airports, Campuses, Passenger Stations and Sports.
The continental winners for the traditional categories of Shops & Stores, Shopping Malls, Hotels and Restaurants will be announced in September, say the organizers while the 2021 world judges panel, whose members will be identified at a later date, will then name the winners from amongst the finalists in late November-December 2021.
Read on to see the selected projects.
Airports
- Berlin Brandenburg Airport Willy Brandt (Berlin, Germany)
- Athens International Airport, South Wing (Athens, Greece)
- Hazrat Sultan International Airport (Turkistan, Kazakhstan)
- New Plymouth Airport (New Plymouth, New Zealand)
- Clark International Airport (Pampanga, Philippines)
- LaGuardia Airport, Terminal B (New York, NY, United States)
Campuses
- University of Western Australia, Ezone Student Hub (Crawley, Australia)
- Peking University, East Building of PKU Library (Beijing, China)
- Paris-Saclay University, Institut des Neurosciences (Gif-sur-Yvette, France)
- University of Oxford - Wadham College, Undergraduate and Access Centres (Oxford, United Kingdom)
- California Institute of Technology, Chen Neuroscience Research Building (Pasadena, CA, United States)
- Harvard University, Science and Engineering Complex (Boston, MA, United States)
Passenger Stations
- Reservoir Train Station (Reservoir, Australia)
- Ginkgo Swan Lake Train Station (Jiaxing, China)
- Putuo Mountain Passenger Station (Zhoushan, China)
- Assen Train Station (Assen, Netherlands)
- Mukilteo Ferry Terminal (Mukilteo, WA, United States)
- Pennsylvania Station (New York, NY, United States)
Sports
- Court Philippe-Chatrier, Roland-Garros (Paris, France)
- Batumi Stadium ( Batumi, Georgia )
- Jordal Amfi (Oslo, Norway )
- Al Bayt Stadium (Al Khor, Qatar )
- Allegiant Stadium (Paradise, NV, United States)
- SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, CA, United States)