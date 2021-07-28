Prix Versailles 2021: World Selections for Airports, Campuses, Passenger Stations and Sports announced

Save this picture! Putuo Mountain Passenger Station. Image © Qiang Zhao

The annual Prix Versailles awards, created in 2015 to promote a better interaction between the cultural and the economic, announced the 2021 World Selections celebrating 24 projects in the categories of Airports, Campuses, Passenger Stations and Sports.

The continental winners for the traditional categories of Shops & Stores, Shopping Malls, Hotels and Restaurants will be announced in September, say the organizers while the 2021 world judges panel, whose members will be identified at a later date, will then name the winners from amongst the finalists in late November-December 2021.

Read on to see the selected projects.

Related Article Winners of the 2020 Prix Versailles Announced

Airports

Save this picture! Berlin Brandenburg Airport Willy Brandt. Image © Marcus Bredt

Save this picture! Athens International Airport, South Wing. Image © Yiorgis Yerolymbos

Save this picture! LaGuardia Airport, Terminal B . Image Courtesy of LaGuardia Gateway Partners

Campuses

Save this picture! University of Western Australia, Ezone Student Hub. Image © Douglas Mark Black

Save this picture! Paris-Saclay University, Institut des Neurosciences . Image © David Boureau

Passenger Stations

Save this picture! Reservoir Train Station. Image © Peter Clarke

Save this picture! Ginkgo Swan Lake Train Station. Image © Gushang Culture

Save this picture! Assen Train Station. Image © Sebastian van Damme

Save this picture! Mukilteo Ferry Terminal. Image © Benjamin Benschneider

Sports