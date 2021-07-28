We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  Prix Versailles 2021: World Selections for Airports, Campuses, Passenger Stations and Sports announced

Prix Versailles 2021: World Selections for Airports, Campuses, Passenger Stations and Sports announced

Prix Versailles 2021: World Selections for Airports, Campuses, Passenger Stations and Sports announced

The annual Prix Versailles awards, created in 2015 to promote a better interaction between the cultural and the economic, announced the 2021 World Selections celebrating 24 projects in the categories of Airports, Campuses, Passenger Stations and Sports.

The continental winners for the traditional categories of Shops & Stores, Shopping Malls, Hotels and Restaurants will be announced in September, say the organizers while the 2021 world judges panel, whose members will be identified at a later date, will then name the winners from amongst the finalists in late November-December 2021. 

Read on to see the selected projects.

Airports

Berlin Brandenburg Airport Willy Brandt. Image © Marcus Bredt
Berlin Brandenburg Airport Willy Brandt. Image © Marcus Bredt
Athens International Airport, South Wing. Image © Yiorgis Yerolymbos
Athens International Airport, South Wing. Image © Yiorgis Yerolymbos
LaGuardia Airport, Terminal B . Image Courtesy of LaGuardia Gateway Partners
LaGuardia Airport, Terminal B . Image Courtesy of LaGuardia Gateway Partners

Campuses 

University of Western Australia, Ezone Student Hub. Image © Douglas Mark Black
University of Western Australia, Ezone Student Hub. Image © Douglas Mark Black
Paris-Saclay University, Institut des Neurosciences . Image © David Boureau
Paris-Saclay University, Institut des Neurosciences . Image © David Boureau

Passenger Stations

Reservoir Train Station. Image © Peter Clarke
Reservoir Train Station. Image © Peter Clarke
Ginkgo Swan Lake Train Station. Image © Gushang Culture
Ginkgo Swan Lake Train Station. Image © Gushang Culture
Assen Train Station. Image © Sebastian van Damme
Assen Train Station. Image © Sebastian van Damme
Mukilteo Ferry Terminal. Image © Benjamin Benschneider
Mukilteo Ferry Terminal. Image © Benjamin Benschneider

Sports

  • Court Philippe-Chatrier, Roland-Garros (Paris, France)
  • Batumi Stadium ( Batumi, Georgia )
  • Jordal Amfi (Oslo, Norway )
  • Al Bayt Stadium (Al Khor, Qatar )
  • Allegiant Stadium (Paradise, NV, United States)
  • SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, CA, United States)

