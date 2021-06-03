Campus CEA Paris-Saclay Neuroscience Institute / Dietmar Feichtinger Architectes

+ 58

Text description provided by the architects. A house for researchers and research. The Campus Plateau de Paris-Saclay is the Silicon Valley of Europe. Dietmar Feichtinger Architectes, together with Celnikier & Grabli Architectes and Ingerop Conseil & Ingénierie, was in charge of the realization of the Institute for Neuroscience.

The new four-story building provides optimal living, research, and working conditions for 350 scientists, 40 students, and the laboratory animals in the basement and on the ground floor. The triangular, single-story volume of the entrance area with auditorium and foyer comes out from the façade in the south as the institute's calling card.

The ceiling of its circumferential canopy of polished stainless steel reflects the surrounding reality in a contorted way. This is referring to the institute for neuroscience, in which research in the field of perception plays an essential role. The generously glazed foyer and the adjoining auditorium form the inviting interface to the public by hosting lectures and other events.

In the basement and ground floor are situated the laboratories with animals, the core of research: laboratories with controlled light and temperature conditions for experimental animals. The offices and laboratories for scientists are on the upper levels. Ribbon windows with low balustrades provide plenty of daylight and beautiful views.

Three inner courtyards provide green open spaces and daylight in the center of the building. Three-story glass bridges between the cross-wings, spacious staircases and terraces transform atriums and access zones into places of encounter. The institute went into operation in March 2020.