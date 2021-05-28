Graham Foundation Announces Names of 2021 Individual Grant Recipients

Save this picture! Atelier Masomi and Studio Chahar, "Hikma" Religious and Secular Complex in Dandaji, Niger, 2018. . Image Courtesy of Atelier Masomi. Photo: James Wang From the 2021 individual grant to Adil Dalbai and Livingstone Mukasa for "Africa Architecture Network"

Graham Foundation has released the names of the 2021 Individual Grant recipients - a grant supports innovative ideas in the fields of films, design, digital initiative, research, and exhibitions over the past 65 years. 71 creative individuals from across the world were chosen for their inventive ideas and creations that tackle pressing issues on society.

+ 10

After an overwhelming 2020, the grantees presented work that responds to several challenges in architecture, design, and urban spaces, each in their own unique perspective. Among the many subjects presented were: Black culture, climate crisis, the Great Migration, Civic and political equity, and African architecture and design, to name a few.

Save this picture! Gottfried Böhm, The Pilgrimage Church Mary Queen of Peace, 1963–72.. Image Courtesy of Steffen Kunkel, 2015 From the 2021 individual grant to Steffen Kunkel for "Gottfried Böhm and the Pilgrimage Church Mary, Queen of Peace"

Here are some of themes shared by the individuals that were awarded with the 2021 Individual Grant, along with their description, courtesy of the Graham Foundation:

Related Article Graham Foundation Announces 2020 Grants to Organizations Exploring Challenges in Architecture

Technology and Computational Design

Jessica Charlesworth and Tim Parsons

Chicago, Illinois

EXHIBITION: Catalog for the Post-Human

17th International Architecture Exhibition, Venice, Italy

Presenting a satirical collection of sculptural works and animations that provoke conversations about the impact of surveillance and human enhancement technologies upon an increasingly contingent workforce, this iteration is presented at the 2021 Venice Architecture Biennale.

Sean Lally

Lausanne, Switzerland

EXHIBITION: Shaped Touches

17th International Architecture Exhibition, Venice, Italy

This full-scale installation at the 2021 Venice Architecture Biennale takes the form of a multi-player video game platform to explore the relationships between architecture, people, and communities, to illustrate opportunities and implications for urban public space.

Save this picture! Adriana Salazar, View of River La Compañía, Chalco Valley, Mexico, 2019. . Image Courtesy of Adriana Salazar From the 2021 individual grant to Adriana Salazar for "Water Spells"

Climate Crisis

Stefano Boeri, Maria Chiara Pastore, Fiamma Invernizzi, Maria Lucrezia de Marco, Simone Marchetti, Sofia Paoli, Luis Pimentel, and Livia Shamir

Milan, Italy

PUBLICATION: Green Obsession

(Actar Publishers)

This publication on the work of architect Stefano Boeri and his studio, Stefano Boeri Architetti, puts forth an urgent call to action to the field to fundamentally address climate change through design.

Pedro Gadanho

Lisbon, Portugal

PUBLICATION: Climax Change! Architecture's Paradigm Shift After the Ecological Crisis

(Actar Publishers)

An overview of how climate change and the current environmental emergency affects the practice of architecture—in terms of direct impact on design philosophy and on the opportunities to transform the course of the discipline's aesthetic, ethical, and professional principles.

Save this picture! John Lin, "The Seasonal House," 2019. ShangriLa, Yunnan, China. . Image © Rural Urban Framework From the 2021 individual grant to John Lin for "Renovation Toolbox: A guided tour of innovative houses by self-builders in rural China"

Indigenous People’s Placemaking Experiences

Theodore S. Jojola and Lynn Paxson

RESEARCH: Contemporary Indigenous Architecture–The Pueblo Worldview

Albuquerque, NM and Ames, IA, United States

Expansion of the discussion and scholarship of what is ordinarily seen as architecture stuck in prehistory, to the contemporary and transformational.

Constance Owl

Palo Alto, CA

DIGITAL: ᎠᏂᎩᏚᏩᎩ / Anigaduwagi / People of Creator’s Land

David Rumsey Map Center, Stanford Libraries, Stanford, CA, United States

Mountain Heritage Center, Western Carolina University, Cullowhee, NC

Through an indigenous reading of historic maps and settlement patterns, the exhibition explores Cherokee strategies of placemaking and how notions of sacred stewardship, belonging, community, and language have been used in the creation and reclamation of Cherokee spaces.

Save this picture! Bushra Mohamed, "Lobi House Plan," 2020. Digital drawing, 6.4 x 6.5 in.. Image Courtesy of Bushra Mohamed From the 2021 individual grant to Nana Biamah-Ofosu, Mark El-khatib, and Bushra Mohamed for "The Course of Empire: A Compound House Typology

The Great Migration

Amanda Russhell Wallace

RESEARCH: The East Texas Oilfield as an Architecture of Memento Mori

New London, CT, United States

This project proposes an alternative to the narrative of the early twentieth century Great Migration by conflating the open and expansive architectural structures of the East Texas oilfield and the often secluded, rural cemeteries as a point of departure for a multimedia installation.

Jerald Cooper

Cincinnati, OH, United States

RESEARCH: Architectures of Abolition

Using the Underground Railroad networks of Ohio as an anchor for contemporary conversations in defense of Black lives, this exhibition delves into the events, people, and places of the mid-nineteenth century escape routes to situate the built environment as a matter of life and death.

Save this picture! David Schalliol, "Stateway Gardens (Chicago, Illinois, USA)," 2007. . Image Courtesy of David Schalliol From the 2021 individual grant to David Schalliol for "Social Landscapes"

Black Cultural, Civic, and Political Equity

Kelly Walters

New York, NY, United States

EXHIBITION: With a Cast of Colored Stars

Aronson Gallery, Parsons School of Design/The New School, New York, NY

This exhibition examines visual representations of Black identity found in the print design of African American cinema, television, and music.

Jamila Moore Pewu

Fullerton, CA, United States

DIGITAL: Art of the Matter

This project documents, preserves, and critically engages the spatial narratives and public art practices that emerged during the 2020 protest for Black lives and racial justice by capturing both artworks and streetscapes in a crowdsourced, deep mapping application and discovery platform.

Save this picture! Thandi Loewenson, "Studies of the Zambian Space Programme: A Taxonomy of Flight. The Flag," 2020. Graphite on paper. . Image Courtesy of the artist From the 2021 individual grant to Thandi Loewenson for "Lumumba in Space: African Space Programs and the Project of Liberation"

African Design Dialogue

Adil Dalbai and Livingstone Mukasa

Berlin, Germany and Rensselaer, NY, United States

DIGITAL: Africa Architecture Network

This project establishes an online community of practice—composed of researchers and architects who are passionate about architecture in Africa—building from the more than 300 authors who collaborated to develop the first comprehensive architectural guide to sub-Saharan architecture, aiming to increase visibility to the continent’s-built environment and enable exchange among practitioners, scholars, and others.

Russel Hlongwane and Sumayya Vally

Durban and Pretoria, South Africa

DIGITAL; Amaxiwa | Embodied Archives

Working from the idea that sites of memory are sites of imagination, this project takes the form of a set of speculative histories and archaeologies on sites in Benin; Senegal; Accra, Ghana; and Zimbabwe, to counter otherwise erased, silenced, or invisible architectural histories and imaginaries.

Save this picture! Archival Slides of Charles E. Fleming House, Town and Country, Missouri.. Image Courtesy of Eric P. Mumford From the 2021 individual grant to Shantel Blakely for "Charles E. Fleming, Architect"

Decentralized or Democratic Design

Brockett Horne, Briar Levit, and Louise Sandhaus

Baltimore, MD; Ojai, CA; and Portland, OR, United States

DIGITAL: The People's Graphic Design Archive

A crowd-sourced virtual archive of graphic design history built by everyone, about everyone, for everyone.

Marisa Morán Jahn and Rafi Segal

Brookline, MA and New York, NY, United States

PUBLICATION: What is Ours: Art and Architecture Towards Mutualism

(Columbia University Press)

An anthology of conversations with leading thinkers, designers, entrepreneurs, and activists whose perspectives on collectivism and mutualism engender communal self-determination, wealth, and well-being.

Save this picture! Elizabeth Suina (Cochiti) of Suina Design + Architecture (Formerly Garret Smith Ltd), Valle Vista Elementary School, Albuquerque, New Mexico. . Image Courtesy of Suina Design + Architecture? From the 2021 individual grant to Theodore S. Jojola and Lynn Paxson for "Contemporary Indigenous Architecture–The Pueblo Worldview"

Landscape Architecture

Gareth Doherty

Cambridge, MA, United States

PUBLICATION: Landscape Fieldwork

(University of Virginia Press)

This book provides landscape architects and designers with a method—landscape fieldwork—to understand and design landscapes aided by the experiential knowledge gained from the field.

Marc Treib

Berkeley, CA, United States

PUBLICATION: The Aesthetics of Contemporary Planting Design

(ORO Editions)

An international survey of the understudied subject of planting design aesthetics in contemporary landscape architecture.

Discover the full list of the 2021 Graham Foundation Individual Grant Recipients.