MIT Launches New Open Access Collection of 34 Classical Architecture and Urban Studies E-books

MIT Launches New Open Access Collection of 34 Classical Architecture and Urban Studies E-books

Funded by Andrew W. Mellon and the National Endowment for the Humanities foundations as part of the Open Book Program, a collection of classic books, published between 1964 and 1998 are now available online as open access e-books through the MIT Press Open Architecture and Urban Studies book collection.

The collection features the works of Constantinos Doxiadis’s Architectural Space in Ancient Greece, Donald Leslie Johnson’s Frank Lloyd Wright vs. America: The 1930s, Architecture in the Scandinavian Countries by Marian C. Donnelly, and Moshe Safdie’s Beyond Habitat, to name a few.

MIT Press Open Architecture and Urban Studies is a collection of classic and previously out-of-print architecture and urban studies books that cover theory, practice, history, and technology-related publications in the field of architecture. Established in 1962, the MIT Press is one of the world's largest and most distinguished university presses, with diverse publications in the fields of science, technology, art, social science, and design.

The newly-released collection can be accessed here. Moreover, we invite you to explore the best architecture books according to ArchDaily Editors.

About this author
Dima Stouhi
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
