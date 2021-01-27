Heatherwick Studio Unveils Pair of Curvaceous Towers for Vancouver

Save this picture! © Secchi Smith for Heatherwick Studio

Heatherwick Studio has shared plans for a pair of residential towers in Vancouver, Canada. The "curvaceous" skyscrapers were designed for Kingswood Properties and Bosa Properties in the city's West End neighborhood. Inspired by tree-like forms, the towers aspire to create a "new level of global design excellence" that emerges from a ground level plaza. The two towers would rise between 30 and 34 stories tall in height, and would feature views across the city and Vancouver Harbor.

+ 5

Save this picture! Courtesy of Picture Plane for Heatherwick Studio

The new development would include 401 condominium units replacing two mid-1980s-era apartment towers. Though in the early stages, the project is designed to be made from concrete, timber and glass, as well as glazed bronze-colored panels. They would share a five-story podium with amenities like shops and restaurants.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Picture Plane for Heatherwick Studio

The studio noted that, "It’s difficult to have a positive emotional connection with a huge flat building. Our curving structure breaks-down the mass of the building into a human scale, dividing its long facades vertically into segments that provide more punctuation at street level." The tower units will include a mix of studios, one, two and three bedroom-plus residences; lower units will also feature a series of built-in terraces and planters.

Save this picture! © Secchi Smith for Heatherwick Studio

Heatherwick Studio goes on to state that, "Too often towers are monolithic and cut-off from the street life, which is the lifeblood of the West End. Our aim was to create towers that intersect with the ground-level at a human scale, inviting interaction with the wider city community, creating a vibrant social hub for residents and visitors alike. By creating our scheme for the towers from the ground up, not tower down, we saw an opportunity to engage the ground-level as active social spaces by carving out some of the mass at the base of the towers."

News via urbanYVR