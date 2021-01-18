Sir Richard Rogers' First Residential Project in New York City Nears Completion

Save this picture! Courtesy of ir Richard Rogers and Graham Stirk of Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners

Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners have unveiled images of their latest venture, No. 33 Park Row in New York City. Located across the street from City Hall Park in Downtown Manhattan, the project, nearing completion and set to officially launch in the spring of 2021, is the city’s first residential project designed by Sir Richard Rogers and Graham Stirk of Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners.

Designed by Richard Rogers and his firm Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners (RSHP) and developed by Centurion Real Estate Partners, No. 33 Park Row builds on the firm’s acknowledged conceptual approaches, pushing boundaries in each of its interventions and capturing the essence of a place.

Overlooking the opposite City Hall Park, the project creates only 30 apartments. In fact, “the intimate scale of No. 33 Park Row is juxtaposed with the grand scale of its individual residences, which feature stunning wall-to-wall and floor-to-ceiling windows”. Bringing the residential living and shared amenity spaces to the north side, the design allows an abundance of northern light into the building as well as unobstructed views over the lush City Hall Park landscape.

One Hyde Park and No. 33 Park Row each face a park to the north and exhibit similarity in terms of aspiration and quality with carefully composed facades that exhibit a richness of depth, shadow, and texture. -- Graham Stirk, Senior Partner at RSHP.

First images of the building highlight a striking architecture, imagined specifically for this particular site and inspired by the history of lower Manhattan. Introducing contemporary architectural elements that reference Downtown Manhattan’s industrial- era commercial buildings, the project takes on massive windows, decorative copper screen fins around balconies and terraces, and distinctive dark steel framing on the façade. Joining One Hyde Park in London, the Centre Pompidou in Paris, and One Monte Carlo in Monaco, No. 33 Park Row features also the signature copper screen fins along the building’s exterior.