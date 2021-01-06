The Best Architecture Interviews of 2020

One of the most rewarding aspects of working with architecture publications is the possibility of meeting and becoming closer to the experts that are effectively transforming the discipline, either with built projects, research, experiments, theories, or even with works in other fields. In this sense, interviews perform a special role among all the different types of content published every day by ArchDaily, as we can get a closer insight into what some of the most distinguished and promising people have to say about the present and the future of architecture and cities.
With more than two hundred interviews published in our platforms, in English, Spanish, Portuguese, and Chinese, conducted in various formats – video recordings, transcripts, interviews by e-mail, video calls, or even podcasts –, it's safe to say that 2020 was a year of intensive learning during which we have become, paradoxically, closer than ever before to an inspiring group of architecture professionals.
Looking back on 2020, we have gathered the top 20 interviews of the year:
Spatial Education and the Future of African Cities: An Interview with Matri-Archi
A New Urban Model for a New Project of Society: An Interview with Tainá de Paula
Fernando Martirena: "Contemporary Cuban Architecture is Alegal and Almost Non-Existent"
Manuel Lima on How Data Visualization Can Shape Architecture and Cities
Hashim Sarkis on “How will we live together?”: Exploring the Question of the 2021 Venice Architecture Biennale
Hashim Sarkis: “I Do Not Think We Have Ever Witnessed a Moment Where We Have Relied as Much on Architecture”
Remote Work and COVID-19: SOM on Collaborating with a Global Team
"I Grew Up Where Architecture Was Designed to Oppress": Wandile Mthiyane on Social Impact and Learning from South Africa
The Body and "Smart Comfort" in Architecture: A Conversation with Marcelo Ferraz
Nano-Scale: Gary Chang Explores Compact Living and The Future of Dense Cities
Clayton Miller on Data Science in Architecture: "the Academic and Industrial Field are Just Starting"
The Pursuit of an Identity for Angolan Architecture: Interview with Grupo BANGA
“Every Generation Has a Responsibility to Design a Better Life”: In Conversation with Wang Hui of URBANUS
The Role of Architecture Regarding Latin American Refugees and Migrants: Juliana Coelho (in Portuguese)
Compose the Void: Simone Bossi
"There is Power in Seeing the World from Above": An Interview with Overview's Benjamin Grant
Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero): "Architectural Photography Needs to Loosen Up Its Language"
Luca Tranchino: "Production Design Uses The Same Language as Architecture"
Annie Beauchamp on Designing the Overall Visual Look of Movies: "A Designer’s Work Helps to Drive The Plot"
“Architecture Is to Put in Order a Room, a House, a City”: In Conversation with Alberto Campo Baeza
