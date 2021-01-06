Submit a Project Advertise
The Best Architecture Interviews of 2020

The Best Architecture Interviews of 2020

One of the most rewarding aspects of working with architecture publications is the possibility of meeting and becoming closer to the experts that are effectively transforming the discipline, either with built projects, research, experiments, theories, or even with works in other fields. In this sense, interviews perform a special role among all the different types of content published every day by ArchDaily, as we can get a closer insight into what some of the most distinguished and promising people have to say about the present and the future of architecture and cities.

With more than two hundred interviews published in our platforms, in English, Spanish, Portuguese, and Chinese, conducted in various formats – video recordings, transcripts, interviews by e-mail, video calls, or even podcasts –, it's safe to say that 2020 was a year of intensive learning during which we have become, paradoxically, closer than ever before to an inspiring group of architecture professionals.

Looking back on 2020, we have gathered the top 20 interviews of the year:

Spatial Education and the Future of African Cities: An Interview with Matri-Archi

Courtesy of Charlie Hui, Viswerk. 2020
A New Urban Model for a New Project of Society: An Interview with Tainá de Paula

Tainá de Paula. Image: promotional use
Fernando Martirena: "Contemporary Cuban Architecture is Alegal and Almost Non-Existent"

House B. Image © Infraestudio
Manuel Lima on How Data Visualization Can Shape Architecture and Cities

Image © The Book of Circles, Manuel Lima
Hashim Sarkis on “How will we live together?”: Exploring the Question of the 2021 Venice Architecture Biennale

Image © Jacopo Salvi. Courtesy of La Biennale di Venezia
Hashim Sarkis: “I Do Not Think We Have Ever Witnessed a Moment Where We Have Relied as Much on Architecture”

Image © Bryce Vickmark
Remote Work and COVID-19: SOM on Collaborating with a Global Team

© Magda Biernat
"I Grew Up Where Architecture Was Designed to Oppress": Wandile Mthiyane on Social Impact and Learning from South Africa

Image © Troy Homenchuk, Andrew Von Maur, Andrews University School of Architecture & Interior Design
The Body and "Smart Comfort" in Architecture: A Conversation with Marcelo Ferraz

Sketch - Praça das Artes / Brasil Arquitetura
Nano-Scale: Gary Chang Explores Compact Living and The Future of Dense Cities

Courtesy of Edge Design Institute
Clayton Miller on Data Science in Architecture: "the Academic and Industrial Field are Just Starting"

Collage by Fabian Dejtiar. Image base via pxhere, license CC0
The Pursuit of an Identity for Angolan Architecture: Interview with Grupo BANGA

Courtesy of Grupo BANGA
“Every Generation Has a Responsibility to Design a Better Life”: In Conversation with Wang Hui of URBANUS

Courtesy of Wang Hui
The Role of Architecture Regarding Latin American Refugees and Migrants: Juliana Coelho (in Portuguese)

Courtesy of ACNUR
Compose the Void: Simone Bossi

Image © Simone Bossi
"There is Power in Seeing the World from Above": An Interview with Overview's Benjamin Grant

Image © Overview
Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero): "Architectural Photography Needs to Loosen Up Its Language"

Image © Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
Luca Tranchino: "Production Design Uses The Same Language as Architecture"

Image: Courtesy of Luca Tranchino
Annie Beauchamp on Designing the Overall Visual Look of Movies: "A Designer’s Work Helps to Drive The Plot"

Courtesy of Annie Beauchamp
“Architecture Is to Put in Order a Room, a House, a City”: In Conversation with Alberto Campo Baeza

Image © Javier Callejas. MA
This article is part of the ArchDaily Topic: 2020 In Review. Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and projects. Learn more about our monthly topics. As always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.

