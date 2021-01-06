The Best Architecture Interviews of 2020

Save this picture! Botanic Garden in Beijing / URBANUS. Courtesy of Wang Hui

One of the most rewarding aspects of working with architecture publications is the possibility of meeting and becoming closer to the experts that are effectively transforming the discipline, either with built projects, research, experiments, theories, or even with works in other fields. In this sense, interviews perform a special role among all the different types of content published every day by ArchDaily, as we can get a closer insight into what some of the most distinguished and promising people have to say about the present and the future of architecture and cities.

With more than two hundred interviews published in our platforms, in English, Spanish, Portuguese, and Chinese, conducted in various formats – video recordings, transcripts, interviews by e-mail, video calls, or even podcasts –, it's safe to say that 2020 was a year of intensive learning during which we have become, paradoxically, closer than ever before to an inspiring group of architecture professionals.

Looking back on 2020, we have gathered the top 20 interviews of the year:

Save this picture! Image © The Book of Circles, Manuel Lima

Save this picture! Image © Jacopo Salvi. Courtesy of La Biennale di Venezia

Save this picture! Image © Troy Homenchuk, Andrew Von Maur, Andrews University School of Architecture & Interior Design

Save this picture! Sketch - Praça das Artes / Brasil Arquitetura

Save this picture! Courtesy of Edge Design Institute

Save this picture! Collage by Fabian Dejtiar. Image base via pxhere, license CC0

Save this picture! Image © Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topic: 2020 In Review. Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and projects. Learn more about our monthly topics. As always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.