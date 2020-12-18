The 10 Most Liked Photos in @archdaily Instagram in 2020

In a year marked by physical distance, social networks have gained an even greater dimension in the ways of relating to people and getting informed. Our channel on Instagram has surpassed its number of reach and brought to the public the best of what we publish on our page: projects, articles, interviews, and news from the world of architecture, inspiring new ideas and tools for a better future to our cities.
This year, we passed the mark of 3 million followers on Instagram! We thank all of you who trusted in our content and actively participated in being part of a community that is concerned with all the fields that architecture covers. As a review of the best we've posted this year, we've rounded up the ten most popular images from 2020.
10º
Hopper House / AHL architects (36.2k likes)
9º
Microlibrary Warak Kayu / SHAU Indonesia (37.4k likes)
8º
The Great Wall of WA / Luigi Rosselli (37.6k likes)
7º
GNR Il Generale Restyling of a Residential Building / Archisbang (38.5k likes)
6º
The 50 Best Houses of 2020 (So Far) (38.7k likes)
5º
AD Classics: Nordic Pavilion in Venice / Sverre Fehn (39.4k likes)
4º
Presence in Hormuz 2 / ZAV Architects (40.4k likes)
3º
Friendship Hospital Satkhira / Kashef Chowdhury/URBANA (48.9k likes)
2º
Galleria in Gwanggyo / OMA (49.4k likes)
1º
National Holocaust Monument / Studio Libeskind (52.9k likes)
