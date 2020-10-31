The Great Wall of WA / Luigi Rosselli

+ 18

Project Architects: Kristina Sahlestrom, Edward Birch, David Mitchell

Interior Designer: Sarah Foletta

Builder: Jaxon Construction

Structural Consultant: Pritchard Francis

Environmental Consultant: Floyd Energy

Country: Australia

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The longest rammed earth wall in Australia and - probably - the southern hemisphere, has been selected as a finalist in the (Australian Institute of Architects) Western Australia architecture awards.

At 230 metres long, the rammed earth wall meanders along the edge of a sand dune and encloses twelve earth covered residences, created to provide short-term accommodation for a cattle station during mustering season. With their 450mm thick rammed earth facade and the sand dune to their rear and forming their roofs, the residences have the best thermal mass available, making them naturally cool in the subtropical climate.

The rammed earth wall (construction) is composed of the iron rich, sandy clay that is a dominant feature of the site, gravel obtained from the adjacent river and (bonded with) water from the local bore (hole).

The design of the accommodation represents a new approach to remote North Western Australia architecture, moving away from the sun baked, thin corrugated metal shelters to naturally cooled architectural earth formations.

Originally published on August 16, 2015.