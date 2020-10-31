Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  The Great Wall of WA / Luigi Rosselli

The Great Wall of WA / Luigi Rosselli

The Great Wall of WA / Luigi Rosselli

© Edward Birch

Landscape Architecture, Housing
Australia
© Edward Birch
Text description provided by the architects. The longest rammed earth wall in Australia and - probably - the southern hemisphere, has been selected as a finalist in the (Australian Institute of Architects) Western Australia architecture awards.

© Edward Birch
Ground Floor Plan
© Edward Birch
At 230 metres long, the rammed earth wall meanders along the edge of a sand dune and encloses twelve earth covered residences, created to provide short-term accommodation for a cattle station during mustering season.   With their 450mm thick rammed earth facade and the sand dune to their rear and forming their roofs, the residences have the best thermal mass available, making them naturally cool in the subtropical climate. 

© Edward Birch
The rammed earth wall (construction) is composed of the iron rich, sandy clay that is a dominant feature of the site, gravel obtained from the adjacent river and (bonded with) water from the local bore (hole). 

© Edward Birch
Site Plan
© Edward Birch
The design of the accommodation represents a new approach to remote North Western Australia architecture, moving away from the sun baked, thin corrugated metal shelters to naturally cooled architectural earth formations.  

© Edward Birch
Originally published on August 16, 2015. 

Project location

Address:Western Australia, Australia

About this office
Luigi Rosselli
Office

Cite: "The Great Wall of WA / Luigi Rosselli" 31 Oct 2020. ArchDaily.
西澳大利亚的城墙建筑 / Luigi Rosselli

